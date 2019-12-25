Data | Jharkhand election 2019: JMM+ victorious on the back of BJP's dipping urban vote share

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress-RJD alliance emerged triumphant in the Jharkhand Assembly elections on Monday by securing 47 seats out of 81 seats.

The BJP managed to win 25 seats despite securing the highest vote share among parties. The JMM emerged as the single largest party with 30 seats.

Final tally

image/svg+xml

The JMM and Congress party emerged victorious in 47 seats, their highest ever tally of seats won individually since the formation of Jharkhand in 2000

BJP's Raghubar Das resigned from the post of Chief Minister after the drubbing.

“I met Governor Droupadi Murmu and submitted my resignation. The Governor asked me to be caretaker CM till the new government is formed," the outgoing Chief Minister told reporters after coming out of the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi.

Mr. Das lost to party rebel Saryu Roy, who left the party after being denied ticket from Jamshedpur (West) seat. Mr. Roy contested the poll from the Jamshedpur (East), a seat held by Mr. Das five times, as an Independent.

The result can be partly attributed to the huge dip in BJP's vote share in the urban areas which benefited the JMM and its allies. Interestingly, the BJP marginally gained in the rural areas while the JMM+ maintained their vote share in the rest of the areas.

Rural-urban voting patterns

Though the BJP continued to score well in the urban areas, their vote share took a major hit. It secured 40.4% of the votes polled in the urban areas, a 4 percentage point decrease compared to 2014. JMM and its allies secured 35.5% of the votes polled in the urban areas, a 4 percentage point increase compared to 2014.

In semi-urban areas, the BJP’s vote share decreased by 8.4 percentage points compared to 2014. But, the JMM and its allies did not gain from the BJP’s drop in vote share in semi-urban seats.

Table lists vote share (%) in 2019 and change in vote share since 2014 (% points) across rural-urban seats.

Rural-urban dynamics

image/svg+xml

Seat-wise change in vote share

In 39 seats, the BJP’s vote share decreased compared to 2014, while it increased in 40 seats. The party’s gain in rural areas can be attributed to the huge gains made in two rural seats: Panki (33% point gain) and Daltonganj(29 % point gain).

Graph shows BJP’s vote share in 2019 and the change in vote share since 2014

(In 2014, the BJP was in alliance with AJSU and LJP while in the recent election it contested alone)

BJP's share of votes

image/svg+xml

JMM-Congress-RJD share of votes

image/svg+xml

The conclusions from the above chart are mentioned below:

Urban losses

BJP’s vote share fell in 19 seats across urban and semi-urban areas in Jharkhand. In sharp contrast, that figure for JMM and its allies was eight.

In 16 seats, BJP’s vote share declined by upto 20 percentage points. On the other hand, the JMM led alliance witnessed such a decline in its vote share in six seats only.

In Ramgarh, BJP saw its vote share diminish by 31.09 %, its highest among urban and semi-urban seats. The Saffron party was only able to secure only 24, 421 votes as compared to the 98,987 votes garnered by its then ally, AJSU Party in 2014.

The biggest loss in vote share for JMM and its allies was in Gomiya, where vote share dipped by 25 percentage points. BJP’s vote share here also fell by 24%.

The table (Vote share loss) shows the number of seats in which the vote shares of both the BJP and JMM and its allies declined. For instance, the BJP's vote share fell by upto nine percentage points in five urban seats. Whereas, the same figure for JMM and its allies was one.

Vote share loss

Vote share change (% points) BJP (Urban) BJP (Semi-urban) JMM+ (Urban) JMM+ (Semi-urban) >-30 0 1 0 0 -20 to -30 1 1 0 2 -10 to -19 2 4 2 1 0 to -9 5 5 1 2

Urban gains

In urban and semi-urban seats, BJP’s vote share increased in only six constituency while that of JMM and its allies rose in 17 seats.

BJP increased its vote share by upto 9 per cent in 4 urban and semi-urban seats as compared to the JMM which recorded similar increase in vote share in 12 seats.

The biggest increase in vote share recorded by JMM and its allies was in Hatia. However, BJP emerged as the winner in this seat with 1,15,026 votes. Despite losing, JMM and Congress combined won 99, 167 votes as compared to 29,246 votes in 2014 ( an addition of votes secured by JMM and Congress).

The table (Vote share gain) shows the number of seats in which the vote shares of both the BJP and JMM and its allies increased. For instance, the BJP's vote share rose by upto nine percentage points in four urban seats. Whereas, the same figure for JMM and its allies was 14.

Vote share gain

Vote share change (% points) BJP (Urban) BJP (Semi-urban) JMM+ (Urban) JMM+ (Semi-urban) 0 to 9 2 2 5 7 10 to 15 0 1 1 1 16 to 20 1 0 0 1 >20 0 0 2 0

The maps show party-wise winners in 2019 and 2014 Assembly elections.

Jharkhand 2019 Results

image/svg+xml

Jharkhand 2014 Results

image/svg+xml

SC/ST voting pattern

The BJP lost vote share mostly in seats where the SC/ST population was relatively lower.

SC/ST dynamics