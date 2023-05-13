May 13, 2023 02:35 pm | Updated 02:54 pm IST

The Assembly election results’ trends in Karnataka are indicating a decisive victory for the Congress party with leads in 136 seats (as of 2:00 PM) out of the 224 in the contest. A closer look at whether there was a rural-urban skew in the performance reveals that India’s grand old party registered its strongest performance in rural and semi-rural constituencies, even as its vote shares increased across all regions (urban and semi-urban ones as well) as compared to the 2018 Assembly elections.

The Congress’ overall vote share according to the latest trends is 43%, with the shares going up to 44% in semi-rural and rural constituencies compared to the BJP’s 29.1% and 36.6% shares. It was a different story in urban/semi-urban constituencies. The Congress registered a 43% and 39.9% share in urban and semi-urban seats respectively. The BJP did much better in urban seats (especially in the Bengaluru region) with a 46.3% share which dipped to 36.8% in semi-urban seats.

Table 1: The table shows the vote share secured in the 2023 elections and the change from the 2018 polls across rural-urban categories

In sum, the Congress was leading in a whopping 89 of the 143 seats in rural and semi-rural areas, a significant 58 seat increase over the BJP’s 31. The JD(S) which prides itself as a party committed to agrarian issues and has traditionally dominated in Vokkaliga strongholds, maintained its seat tally in the rural seats (8) but lost significantly in semi-rural constituencies (10, a drop of 7 seats) compared to the 2018 results.

Table 2: The table shows the number of seats led in the 2023 elections and the change from the 2018 polls across rural-urban categories

In urban seats, the Congress’s tally was reduced by one seat while it increased its tally by nine seats in semi-urban constituencies compared to the 2018 elections. The BJP enhanced its urban tally by 3 seats while dropping behind in 4 seats compared to the 2018 elections.

It can be safely said that the rural areas of Karnataka returned in favour of the Congress in a big way.

The analysis is based on data scraped from the ECI website at 12:30 PM when roughly 66% of the votes were counted and tallied. It will be updated over the course of the day

