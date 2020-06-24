Data

Data | Is an economic boycott of China feasible for India?

In protest: People calling for the boycott of Chinese goods in Mumbai.

In protest: People calling for the boycott of Chinese goods in Mumbai.   | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

Amid calls for boycotting Chinese products, here is why such a decision seems infeasible

Amid border clashes, calls for boycotting Chinese products have intensified. While India relies heavily on imports from China, a much smaller portion of China’s imports are from India. India’s unicorns are also heavily dependent on investments from China. An economic boycott seems infeasible.

One-way traffic

In FY19, 5.1% of India’s exports were destined for China, while only 3% of China’s came to India. Also, 13.7% of India’s imports were from China, while only 0.9% of China’s were from India.

Top partner

Imports from China accounted for over 14% of India’s total imports in FY20 (until Feb.), the highest share among all the nations. Exports to China accounted for over 5% of India’s exports, the third highest.

Also read: Parley | Can India decouple itself from Chinese manufacturing?

High dependence

The chart depicts the imported products for which India depends on China the most. For instance, 76.3% of all antibiotics imported by India are from China.

India is heavily dependent on China for electronics and pharmaceutical products.

Start-up story

Many Indian unicorns (start- ups with valuation > $1 billion) have a Chinese investor. The chart depicts the estimated invest- ment by Chinese companies in select start-ups.

Source: Commerce Ministry, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Brookings India and IMF.

