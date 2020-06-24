Data | Is an economic boycott of China feasible for India?

Amid border clashes, calls for boycotting Chinese products have intensified. While India relies heavily on imports from China, a much smaller portion of China’s imports are from India. India’s unicorns are also heavily dependent on investments from China. An economic boycott seems infeasible.
One-way traffic
In FY19, 5.1% of India’s exports were destined for China, while only 3% of China’s came to India. Also, 13.7% of India’s imports were from China, while only 0.9% of China’s were from India.
Viewing in app? Click to view the chart
Chart appears incomplete? Click to remove AMP mode
Top partner
Imports from China accounted for over 14% of India’s total imports in FY20 (until Feb.), the highest share among all the nations. Exports to China accounted for over 5% of India’s exports, the third highest.
Viewing in app? Click to view the chart
Also read: Parley | Can India decouple itself from Chinese manufacturing?
High dependence
The chart depicts the imported products for which India depends on China the most. For instance, 76.3% of all antibiotics imported by India are from China.
Viewing in app? Click to view the chart
India is heavily dependent on China for electronics and pharmaceutical products.
Start-up story
Many Indian unicorns (start- ups with valuation > $1 billion) have a Chinese investor. The chart depicts the estimated invest- ment by Chinese companies in select start-ups.
Viewing in app? Click to view the chart
Source: Commerce Ministry, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Brookings India and IMF.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath