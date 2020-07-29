Data | India's COVID-19 situation worst among all Asian countries

29 July 2020 10:40 IST

Daily fatality rate is much higher than that of other countries

India is the only country in Asia which has not bent or flattened its COVID-19 case curve among nations with a significant daily case load. India's daily fatality rate is also much higher than that of other countries.

Moreover, India's tests conducted per confirmed case are low compared to many Asian nations.

Cases

The graph shows the seven-day average of daily cases since the 10,000th case in Asian countries. Compared to most other countries in Asia, especially those with a high case load, India is the only nation where infections are rising at an exponential rate.

Most neighbours such as Pakistan and Afghanistan have bent the curve, while Bangladesh has flattened it. Cases are going up in Kyrgyzstan, Israel (seeing a second wave), Japan and Indonesia, though the number of daily cases is still much lower compared to India.

Deaths

The graph shows the seven-day average of daily deaths since the 250th death in Asian countries. In this measure too, India's curve is far ahead than that of other nations; the trajectory too is comparatively steeper.

Most neighbours have successfully bent the curve or have at least flattened it once. The curves of Iran (seeing a second wave), Indonesia and the Philippines continue to grow, though the daily fatalities in these places are still fewer compared to India.

Tests per case

Of the 21 Asian countries for which testing data were available, India was among the nine which conducted fewer than 13 tests for every confirmed case.

The graph depicts the cumulative number of tests per confirmed case based on the latest available date. This measure helps in gauging whether a region is testing enough relative to the size of the outbreak there - the higher the figure, the better. Nations which controlled the virus in the early stages of the outbreak in general have a higher tests per case figure

Tests per million

In terms of tests per million, India ranks 13th among the 20 countries for which data was available.