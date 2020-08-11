Data | India's COVID-19 cases are the fastest growing in the world

11 August 2020 14:38 IST

Seven-day average of cases shoots past that of the U.S.

COVID-19 cases in India are growing at the fastest pace in the world and the country's case tally in August is the highest across the globe. The seven-day rolling average of cases in the country has crossed that of the U.S., and is now the highest in the world.

India is recording the third-highest number of deaths daily (on an average). In terms of testing, the country ranks at 10 among the 15 nations with the most infections.

Among the States, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh have recorded around 10,000 infections daily on average in the last week.

Exponential growth

The chart shows the seven-day rolling average of new cases recorded in the five countries with the most infections. Cases in India are growing faster than any other country in the world. Between August 2 and August 8, India recorded 57,152 new cases on an average.

Most cases in August

Between August 1 and August 8, India recorded 4,55,330 cases, the highest in the world. The U.S. recorded the second-highest infections in the same period (4,35,891).

Where India stands

The chart shows the number of new cases recorded in the 15 countries with the most infections between June 9 and August 8. Each square represents the number of cases registered on that day. The darker the colour, higher the new cases in the country.

India's seven-day rolling average of deaths (865) is now third in the world, behind the U.S. and Brazil. The country also has the fastest doubling time (days taken for cases to double) among the listed nations.

In terms of tests conducted per million people in a country, Russia ranks the first among these 15 nations. India features at the 10th position, with 11,426 tests per million.

Source: Johns Hopkins University, Our World in Data. Data as of August 8