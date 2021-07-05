Data | Indians are spending more but eating less in the post-pandemic period

Prices of edible oils and pulses have increased significantly even as income levels have decreased due to stringent lockdowns | Sudhakara Jain

05 July 2021 20:21 IST

An analysis of retail prices of 21 essential items across India shows that to buy 1 kg of each, a consumer has to spend ₹500 more in June 2021 than its average cost between 2016 and 2019 in the same period.

The prices of edible oils and pulses have increased significantly in June. An analysis of retail prices of 21 essential items across India shows that to buy 1 kg of each, a consumer has to spend ₹500 more in June 2021 than its average cost between 2016 and 2019 in the same period. This expense comes at a time when income levels have decreased due to stringent lockdowns. The Hunger Watch Report^ found that 27% of the respondents Lost their incomes due to the national lockdown and 24% saw their incomes reduce by half by October 2020 compared to pre-lockdown levels. As a result, at least 64% of them said that their consumption of pulses had decreased "a lot or somewhat" by October 2020 compared to March 2020. The second wave and its associated local lockdowns might have worsened the situation further.

Inflated bill

The table lists the retail prices of 1 kg/1 litre* of an essential commodity in two time periods: on June 25, 2021, and the average price between 2016 and 2019 on the same day. For instance, 1 kg of sunflower oil cost ₹172 on June 25, 2021. Its average price on the same day between 2016 and 2019 was ₹96.

Income drop

The table depicts the change in monthly household income in October 2020 compared to the period before the national lockdown. Over 27% of the households which were earning before the lockdown had no source of income after the lockdown was imposed.

Eating less

The table depicts the change in household consumption of commodities in October 2020 compared to March 2020. For instance, 38% of households reported that the consumption of vegetables decreased a lot in October 2020 compared to March 2020.

Source: Department of Consumer Affairs, Hunger Watch

^3,994 respondents across 11 States from both urban and rural centres across many occupational categories and monthly income levels were surveyed

