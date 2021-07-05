Data

Data | Indians are spending more but eating less in the post-pandemic period

Prices of edible oils and pulses have increased significantly even as income levels have decreased due to stringent lockdowns | Sudhakara Jain  

The prices of edible oils and pulses have increased significantly in June. An analysis of retail prices of 21 essential items across India shows that to buy 1 kg of each, a consumer has to spend ₹500 more in June 2021 than its average cost between 2016 and 2019 in the same period. This expense comes at a time when income levels have decreased due to stringent lockdowns. The Hunger Watch Report^ found that 27% of the respondents Lost their incomes due to the national lockdown and 24% saw their incomes reduce by half by October 2020 compared to pre-lockdown levels. As a result, at least 64% of them said that their consumption of pulses had decreased "a lot or somewhat" by October 2020 compared to March 2020. The second wave and its associated local lockdowns might have worsened the situation further.

Inflated bill

The table lists the retail prices of 1 kg/1 litre* of an essential commodity in two time periods: on June 25, 2021, and the average price between 2016 and 2019 on the same day. For instance, 1 kg of sunflower oil cost ₹172 on June 25, 2021. Its average price on the same day between 2016 and 2019 was ₹96.

Chart appears incomplete? Click here to remove AMP mode

Also read: Edible oil, tur dal becoming dearer

Income drop

The table depicts the change in monthly household income in October 2020 compared to the period before the national lockdown. Over 27% of the households which were earning before the lockdown had no source of income after the lockdown was imposed.

Chart appears incomplete? Click here to remove AMP mode

Eating less

The table depicts the change in household consumption of commodities in October 2020 compared to March 2020. For instance, 38% of households reported that the consumption of vegetables decreased a lot in October 2020 compared to March 2020.

Chart appears incomplete? Click here to remove AMP mode

Source: Department of Consumer Affairs, Hunger Watch

^3,994 respondents across 11 States from both urban and rural centres across many occupational categories and monthly income levels were surveyed

Also read: Spiralling prices of veggies and edible oil sting middle class, poor

 

 


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Data Point
Comments
Related Articles

Data | In 11 Indian States, fewer than 40% households covered with health insurance as of 2019-20

Data | India crosses the 3 crore mark in COVID-19 cases, lags behind in vaccinations

Data | With no jobs and depleting savings; data shows how migrant workers were hit hard by second wave

Data | Daily COVID-19 vaccination records steady increase in June

Data | Domestic violence complaints received in past five months reach a 21-year high

Data | None of the rural areas in 18 States are 100% ODF, government data show

Data | Most homes have LPG connection, but a significant share don't use it

Data | Negative perception on economy and employment rises to an eight-year high

Data | Centre's tax revenues grew despite stringent lockdown on the back of excise duties

Data | Only 29% rural girls attended higher secondary school in Gujarat in 2019-20

Data | How many re-contesting candidates switched sides before 2021 State polls

Data | Daily COVID-19 vaccination picks up in the first 10 days of June

Data | Daily COVID-19 vaccination rate remains consistently poor in May

Data | COVID-19 test positivity rate declined faster in urban districts than rural parts in May

Data | Private vaccination centres charge two to three times the base price of Covishield vaccine

Data | Petrol price peaks in India owing to high taxes and crude oil prices

Kolkata’s COVID-19 deaths in 2021 could be 4 times higher

Data | Beef ban, liquor sales, 'goonda act': a storm over Lakshadweep islands

Data | COVID-19 vaccination rate further slows in mid-May while supply utilisation remains above 90%
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 5, 2021 8:33:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/data/data-indians-are-spending-more-but-eating-less-in-the-post-pandemic-period/article35118148.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY