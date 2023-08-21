Data | India tops AI projects in GitHub

August 21, 2023 07:30 am | Updated 11:03 am IST

In 2022, software developers in India contributed to over 24% of AI related projects in GitHub, the most in the world, according to Stanford’s latest Artificial Intelligence Index Report. However, China dominates AI-related journal publications by a huge margin. Also, in terms of journal collaborations in AI, the U.S. and China are leading other country pairs decisively.

Publication count

The chart depicts the global count of AI publications. Between 2010 and 2021, AI publications increased significantly, rising from 2 lakh in 2010 to nearly 5 lakh by 2021.

Types of publications

The chart illustrates the categories of AI publications worldwide over the years. In 2021, journal articles constituted 60% of all AI publications, followed by conference papers and repository submissions. The remaining was a mix of books, book chapters, theses, and unidentified document types.

Collaboration

International partnerships among scholars, industry specialists, and others play a vital role in advancing STEM fields. They foster quick sharing of new concepts and team expansion. The chart shows major international AI partnerships from 2010 to 2021, excluding the U.S.-China partnership.

Most collaborations

Over the last 12 years, the predominant collaborations have been between the United States and China, witnessing an approximately fourfold increase since 2010.

CSET* tallied collaborations across countries by identifying unique pairs of nations among authors for each paper. For instance, a publication with four authors from the U.S. and four from China is recorded as a single U.S.-China collaboration.

Journal publication share

The chart shows the distribution of AI journal publications over the last 12 years, sorted by geographic region.

This year’s AI Index includes India, acknowledging its rising significance in the AI landscape. However, China has consistently held the top position.

Top ten institutions

Since 2010, the institution with the highest overall AI paper output has been the Chinese Academy of Sciences. In fact, all the top nine out of the ten institutions, in terms of the number of AI publications released were from China, with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology featuring last. The chart shows the total AI publications released by each in 2021.

GitHub AI projects

Since 2011, there has been a consistent rise in the number of AI-related projects on GitHub, escalating from 1,536 projects in 2011 to 3,47,934 by 2022.

India top contributor

In 2022, a significant portion of AI projects on GitHub, amounting to 24.2%, came from software developers in India. Following India, the European Union and the United Kingdom contributed 17.3%, while the United States was responsible for 14% AI projects.

