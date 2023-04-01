April 01, 2023 10:15 am | Updated 10:15 am IST

Earlier this month, the Punjab government suspended mobile Internet and SMS services in the State for more than four days as it launched an operation to arrest pro-Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh. It said that this was “in the interest of public safety, to prevent incitement to violence and to prevent disturbance of peace and public order.”

The Software Freedom Law Center (SFLC), which keeps a count of Internet stoppages State-wise, has recorded eight such shutdowns in Punjab. Map 1 shows the instances of Internet shutdowns, State-wise, recorded between 2012 and March 2023, according to the SFLC’s data. Put together, the southern States recorded only six such shutdowns in this period. There was no instance of an Internet shutdown in Kerala. Elsewhere, except Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Sikkim, all the other States recorded at least one such instance, with Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh recording the highest number.

Map 1

The map shows the State-wise instances of Internet shutdowns recorded between 2012 and March 2023, according to SFLC

ADVERTISEMENT

Chart appears incomplete? Click to remove AMP mode

It is important to note that the Central government does not collate data on Internet shutdowns imposed by the State governments. In fact, the collection of centralised data was “strongly recommended” by the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, which presented its findings on “suspension of telecom/Internet services and its impact” in 2021. The Committee wanted the reasons, duration, and decision of the competent authority and of the review committees to be noted for every Internet shutdown, and for the information to be made public. It came down heavily on “Internet shutdowns being used as a substitute for enforcing law and order.” In 2020, the Supreme Court held that Internet suspensions should “adhere to the principle of proportionality and must not extend beyond necessary duration.” When the Committee questioned the Department of Telecommunication and the Home Ministry on the test of proportionality and the procedure for lifting a shutdown, it found their replies to be “vague and lacking clarity.”

The issue is of great significance to India as 60% of all the Internet shutdowns recorded between 2016 and 2022 worldwide took place in India, according to Access Now, a non-profit that defends digital rights. Chart 2 shows the number of Internet shutdowns recorded by Access Now, in India and globally. India’s share ranged between 40% and 70%.

Chart 2

The chart shows the number of Internet shutdowns recorded by Access Now, in India and globally

Click to subscribe to our Data newsletter

Over the past five years (Table 3), India has recorded the highest number of shutdowns. There is a significant gap between India and the country ranked second.

Table 3

The table shows the top five countries in terms of internet shutdowns according to Access Now data

Notably, such shutdowns are never or seldom implemented in most parts of Europe, North and South America and Oceania, while they are rampant in Africa and Asia. Map 4 shows the frequency with which governments shut down access to the Internet.

Map 4

The map shows the frequency with which governments shut down access to the Internet around the world

The costs of such shutdowns have been recorded in many reports. A report released last year by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights noted that in Kashmir, “long-standing restrictions on connectivity undermined the education of students relying on remote education.” It also quoted studies which showed that shutdowns impacted health systems. A 2018 paper published by the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations estimated that India lost around $3 billion between 2012 and 2017 due to shutdowns. However, in a Lok Sabha reply in 2021, the government said that it had no mechanism to assess the socioeconomic impact of Internet shutdowns.

rebecca.varghese@thehindu.co.in and vignesh.r@thehindu.co.in

Source: Software Freedom Law Center (SFLC), Access Now reports and V-Dem Institute (Varieties of Democracy) Institute at University of Gothenburg, Sweden

Also read | Data | India’s democratic values have eroded significantly: V­Dem

Listen to our Data podcast | When sky has a limit: The looming space debris crisis | Data Point podcast