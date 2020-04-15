Data

Data | India among 22 nations with more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases: a global comparison of its case progression

Covering all bases: Doctors from Mahim Dharavi Medical Practitioners Association check patients in contained slum pockets of Kalyanwadi in Dharavi on Sunday.

Covering all bases: Doctors from Mahim Dharavi Medical Practitioners Association check patients in contained slum pockets of Kalyanwadi in Dharavi on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: Prashant Nakwe

India's testing rate remains among the lowest in the world

As many as 22 countries have more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases each and India is one among them. But India’s case progression has been slower compared to some of these countries.

India’s testing rates are still among the lowest in the world.

Progression of cases

The chart shows the % of countries that took more days (blue) or fewer days (purple) than India to cross a certain number of cases.

Also read: COVID-19 | State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates

For instance, 27% countries took more days than India to jump from 5,000 to 10,000 cases, while 68% countries took fewer days. The more days a country takes to reach a mark, the better.

How fast are cases progressing?

image/svg+xml However, it is important to note that fewer nations now are crossing these marks. Of the 72 nations which crossed the 1,000 cases mark, only 22 crossed the 10,000 mark Same no.of days as India No. of nations 72 33 22 India's jump was relatively quicker here... ...but the pace has slowed down a little here 6 92 42 45 27 68 0 9 1 100 75 50 25 0 1 to 1,000 cases 1,000 to 5,000 cases 5,000 to 10,000 cases % of countries

Progression of deaths

The chart shows the % of countries which took more days or fewer days than India to cross a certain number of deaths.

Also read: Coronavirus | Workers face heat, hunger as lockdown is extended

For instance, 19% countries took more days than India to jump from 250 to 350 deaths, while 71% countries took fewer days. The more days a country takes to reach a mark, the better.

How fast are deaths progressing?

image/svg+xml No. of nations ...but the pace has slowed down a little here India's jump was relatively quicker here... 53 31 26 21 However, it is important to note that fewer nations now are crossing these marks. Of the 53 nations which crossed the 50 deaths mark, only 21 reached the 350 mark 26 4 68 23 35 19 71 5 50 12 68 6 1 to 50 deaths 50 to 150 150 to 250 250 to 350 75 50 25 0 % of countries
 

Lagging behind in tests

India’s testing rates continue to be poor compared to other countries. The table compares tests per million population in select countries as of March 24, April 3 and April 13.

India’s testing rate as of April 13 was still behind the listed countries’ March 24 rate, except Pakistan’s.

Tests per million

image/svg+xml Country Mar. 24 Apr. 3 Apr. 13 Israel 3,900 11,700 18,600 Italy 4,915 10,259 17,327 Australia 5,600 10,900 14,300 S. Korea 6,751 8,585 10,046 Belgium 2,974 6,315 10,042 U.S. 1,054 4,270 8,971 U.K. 1,361 2,615 4,374 Malaysia 700 1,300 2,500 Ecuador 200 600 1,400 S. Africa 300 900 1,400 Japan 193 312 622 Pakistan 28 200 300 India 17 51 161
 

