Data | India among 22 nations with more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases: a global comparison of its case progression

As many as 22 countries have more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases each and India is one among them. But India’s case progression has been slower compared to some of these countries.

India’s testing rates are still among the lowest in the world.

Progression of cases

The chart shows the % of countries that took more days (blue) or fewer days (purple) than India to cross a certain number of cases.

For instance, 27% countries took more days than India to jump from 5,000 to 10,000 cases, while 68% countries took fewer days. The more days a country takes to reach a mark, the better.

How fast are cases progressing?

image/svg+xml However, it is important to note that fewer nations now are crossing these marks. Of the 72 nations which crossed the 1,000 cases mark, only 22 crossed the 10,000 mark Same no.of days as India No. of nations 72 33 22 India's jump was relatively quicker here... ...but the pace has slowed down a little here 6 92 42 45 27 68 0 9 1 100 75 50 25 0 1 to 1,000 cases 1,000 to 5,000 cases 5,000 to 10,000 cases % of countries

Progression of deaths

The chart shows the % of countries which took more days or fewer days than India to cross a certain number of deaths.

For instance, 19% countries took more days than India to jump from 250 to 350 deaths, while 71% countries took fewer days. The more days a country takes to reach a mark, the better.

How fast are deaths progressing?

image/svg+xml No. of nations ...but the pace has slowed down a little here India's jump was relatively quicker here... 53 31 26 21 However, it is important to note that fewer nations now are crossing these marks. Of the 53 nations which crossed the 50 deaths mark, only 21 reached the 350 mark 26 4 68 23 35 19 71 5 50 12 68 6 1 to 50 deaths 50 to 150 150 to 250 250 to 350 75 50 25 0 % of countries

Lagging behind in tests

India’s testing rates continue to be poor compared to other countries. The table compares tests per million population in select countries as of March 24, April 3 and April 13.

India’s testing rate as of April 13 was still behind the listed countries’ March 24 rate, except Pakistan’s.

Tests per million