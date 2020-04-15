Data | India among 22 nations with more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases: a global comparison of its case progression

As many as 22 countries have more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases each and India is one among them. But India’s case progression has been slower compared to some of these countries.
India’s testing rates are still among the lowest in the world.
Progression of cases
The chart shows the % of countries that took more days (blue) or fewer days (purple) than India to cross a certain number of cases.
For instance, 27% countries took more days than India to jump from 5,000 to 10,000 cases, while 68% countries took fewer days. The more days a country takes to reach a mark, the better.
How fast are cases progressing?
image/svg+xml
However, it is
important to
note that fewer
nations now
are crossing
these marks. Of
the 72 nations
which crossed
the 1,000 cases
mark, only 22
crossed the
10,000 mark
Same no.of
days as
India
No. of
nations
72
33
22
India's jump was
relatively quicker here...
...but the pace has
slowed down a little here
6
92
42
45
27
68
0
9
1
100
75
50
25
0
1 to 1,000
cases
1,000 to 5,000
cases
5,000 to 10,000
cases
% of countries
Progression of deaths
The chart shows the % of countries which took more days or fewer days than India to cross a certain number of deaths.
For instance, 19% countries took more days than India to jump from 250 to 350 deaths, while 71% countries took fewer days. The more days a country takes to reach a mark, the better.
How fast are deaths progressing?
image/svg+xml
No. of
nations
...but the pace has
slowed down a little here
India's jump was
relatively quicker here...
53
31
26
21
However, it is
important to
note that fewer
nations now
are crossing
these marks.
Of the 53
nations which
crossed the 50
deaths mark,
only 21 reached
the 350 mark
26
4
68
23
35
19
71
5
50
12
68
6
1 to 50 deaths
50 to 150
150 to 250
250 to 350
75
50
25
0
% of countries
Lagging behind in tests
India’s testing rates continue to be poor compared to other countries. The table compares tests per million population in select countries as of March 24, April 3 and April 13.
India’s testing rate as of April 13 was still behind the listed countries’ March 24 rate, except Pakistan’s.
Tests per million
image/svg+xml
Country
Mar. 24
Apr. 3
Apr. 13
Israel
3,900
11,700
18,600
Italy
4,915
10,259
17,327
Australia
5,600
10,900
14,300
S. Korea
6,751
8,585
10,046
Belgium
2,974
6,315
10,042
U.S.
1,054
4,270
8,971
U.K.
1,361
2,615
4,374
Malaysia
700
1,300
2,500
Ecuador
200
600
1,400
S. Africa
300
900
1,400
Japan
193
312
622
Pakistan
28
200
300
India
17
51
161
