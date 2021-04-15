Data | India accounts for 6% of the world's COVID-19 cases registered in April

15 April 2021 19:51 IST

In India, Maharashtra continues to bear the brunt both in terms of cases and deaths

In April, 6% of global COVID-19 cases were from India, six times more than the share in February. Also, in April, 2% of global COVID-19-related deaths were from India, again over six times more than the share in February. India’s share of cases and deaths is fast approaching the first wave's peak (9.9% of global cases, 6.7% of global deaths) observed in September last year. In India, Maharashtra continues to bear the brunt both in terms of cases and deaths. However, in April, due to a surge in cases in Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Karnataka, Maharashtra’s share reduced significantly. In terms of deaths too there is a marginal decline in Maharashtra’s share, following a sharp rise in Chhattisgarh’s and Uttar Pradesh’s share in total deaths.

Global cases

The table lists the share (%) of cases in a country of the global cases between Sept. ‘20 and April ‘21.

State-wise cases

The table lists the share (%) of a State’s cases of India’s total cases between Sept. ‘20 and Apr. ‘21.

Global deaths

The table lists the share (%) of deaths in a country of the global deaths between Sept. ‘20 and Apr. ‘21.

State-wise deaths

The table lists the share (%) of deaths in a State of India’s total deaths between Sept. ‘20 and Apr. ‘21.

Note: All data are as of April 13

Source: covid19india.org, ourworldindata