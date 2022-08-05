Data | In 10 States, including T.N. & Delhi, more than 50% new admissions were in private schools in FY20-21

Vignesh Radhakrishnan August 05, 2022 16:22 IST

In recent years, there seems to be a slight push towards private schooling even in States like U.P.,Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Telangana and Haryana, which have a high share of public school students

Government vs private schools: The Corporation Primary School at Puthur has emerged as a model school in the city, giving private schools a run for their money with its standard of education and amenities. Photo. | Photo Credit: Moorthy_M

Presently, close to 63% of students in India are part of government/government-aided schools, with the rest getting educated in private institutions. In only seven States — Manipur, Nagaland, Haryana, Telangana, Puducherry, Uttarakhand and Punjab — of the 34 States/U.T.s analysed, the share of private school students was higher. However, in recent years, there seems to be a slight push towards private schooling even in States which have a high share of public school students. In ten States/U.T.s — Puducherry, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Punjab, Nagaland, Delhi and Rajasthan — more than 50% of new admissions in the last two years were in private schools. Of these, Delhi, Sikkim and Tamil Nadu have a higher share of public school students currently. Moreover, in States such as Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, which have an almost equal share of private and public school goers, over 5,000 and 500 new applications were received, respectively, for opening private-unaided schools Share of present students The graph shows the % of students studying in government/government-aided schools, and private schools as of FY21 Hover over the charts to find the exact figures Charts appear incomplete? Click to remove AMP mode Share of New admissions The graph shows the % of new admissions in government/government-aided schools and private schools in FY20 and FY21 New applications The graph shows the number of new applications received for opening private unaided schools. Uttar Pradesh received 5,850 applications Source: Lok Sabha Also read: Chalk and cheese in private vs. government schools



