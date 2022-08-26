Data | How States fare in giving households access to piped drinking water, toilets and LPG

The eastern States of Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha continue to lag behind others in terms of access to toilet facilities and usage of clean cooking

Cooking with wood: Local villagers returning home after collecting fire wood as fuel for cooking in their houses | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

The eastern States of Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha continue to lag behind others in terms of access to toilet facilities and usage of clean cooking

A comparison of the share of households with essential facilities between 1992- 93 and 2019-21 reveals stark differences among States. In general, the eastern States of Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha continue to lag behind others in terms of access to toilet facilities and usage of clean cooking fuel including LPG gas connection. Except in the case of toilet access, the northeastern States too have performed poorly over the years. Whereas the Southern States, which were lagging behind in the 1990s, have outpaced others in access to clean fuel. Regions: North (light blue), South (lavender), East (lilac), Northeast (green), West (yellow), Central India (grey) and Union Territory (orange)

Improved drinking water: 1992-93 vs 2019-21

The graph shows the share of households that fetched drinking water from pipes/water pumps/protected wells. With just 21% of households having such facilities, Kerala ranked last in 1992-93. However, in 2019-21, Kerala (94.5%) surged ahead with Manipur (77%) taking its position

Hover over the charts to find the exact figures

Charts appear incomplete? Click to remove AMP mode

Any toilet facilities: 1992-93 vs 2019-21

The graph shows the share of households with any toilet facility in 1992-93 and 2019-21. Mizoram remained at the top during both periods. The northeast States along with Kerala had more than 70% of households with such access in 1992-93. By 2019-21, only Jharkhand, Odisha and Bihar had not crossed the 70% mark

Unclean fuel: 1992-93 vs 2019-21

The graph shows the share of households cooking with solid fuel in 1992-93 and 2019-21. The southern States, which lagged behind in 1992-93, outpaced other regions by 2019-21. Whereas in most eastern, northeastern and central States, more than 40% of households still use solid fuel for cooking

Pucca houses: 1992-93 vs 2019-21

The graph shows the share of households living in pucca houses in 1992-93 and 2019-21. Many northeastern States had a poor share of pucca houses during both periods. In 1992-93, more than 50% of houses in Delhi, Goa and Punjab were pucca households. By 2019-21, most NE and central States were yet to cross the 50% mark

Source: RBI Handbook of Statistics on Indian States

Also read: This clean cooking fuel plan needs more firing up