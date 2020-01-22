Data | How States dealt with crimes against women

When dealing with cases of crimes against women, the case disposal rate of the police remained poor in 2018 and that of the courts worsened (refer to Data | Was India safer for women in 2018). When the same parameters were used to compare States, Maharashtra underperformed on both, while Mizoram topped the charts. Among the big States, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh performed well on both parameters.

Case disposal rate of the police

In 12 States, both the chargesheeting rate (chargesheets filed / new cases filed in that year as well as those carried-over from previous years) and pendency rate (cases pending investigation at the end of the year / total cases) were poor. The bigger and darker the circle, the higher the number of cases pending investigation at the end of 2018

Chargesheeting rate x pendency rate of police investigation

image/svg+xml 0102030405060708090 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 34.00 51.00 Charge sheeting rate of the police Pending rate of police investigation The chargesheeting rate and pendency rate of the police was relatively poor in these States compared to the national average Assam Delhi Tamil Nadu Mizoram Maharashtra Uttar Pradesh West Bengal Kerala Meghalaya M.P. Chhattisgarh Pending rate of police investigation (%) Chargesheeting rate of the police (%)

Case disposal rate of the courts

In 6 States, both the conviction rate (Cases where convictions took place /new cases completed that year as well as those carriedover) and pendency rate (cases pending court trial at the end of the year / total cases) were poor. The bigger and darker the circle, the higher the number of cases pending in courts at the end of 2018.

Conviction rate x pendency rate of courts

image/svg+xml 0102030405060708090 60 65 70 75 80 85 90 95 100 90.70 23.10 Conviction rate of courts (%) U.P. Gujarat Tamil Nadu Andhra Pradesh Mizoram Kerala W.B. M.P. Chhattisgarh Maharashtra The conviction rate as well as pendency rate of the courts was relatively poor in these States compared to the national average Pendency rate of courts (%)

The best and the worst

The performance of Mizoram, M.P. & Chhattisgarh was better than the national average in both graphs. Among large States, Maharashtra fared poorly in both graphs. This is worrying as more cases are piling up.