Data | How States compare in agri-production: Punjab and Haryana dominate

While Punjab and Haryana are among the top States in terms of foodgrain production, Uttar Pradesh and some western and southern States dominate the production of non-foodgrains

Agriculture and yield: Farmers spraying nutrients in a cotton field on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Photo: NAGARA GOPAL / The Hindu | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

While Punjab and Haryana are among the top States in terms of foodgrain production, Uttar Pradesh and some western and southern States dominate the production of non-foodgrains

Punjab and Haryana continue to stand apart from other States in terms of foodgrain yield. Yield is the weight of the produce harvested divided by the area of the land sowed. Foodgrain includes rice, wheat, pulses and coarse cereals. In terms of total foodgrain production, Punjab and Haryana are among the top States, followed by Madhya Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh and some western and southern States dominate the production of non-foodgrains, which include oilseeds, cotton, sugarcane and jute. The calculations in these graphs are for undivided Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. Regions: North (light blue), South (lavender), East (lilac), Northeast (green), West (yellow), Central India (grey) and Union Territory (orange)

Net sown area: 1990-1991 vs 2017-2018

The graph shows the net sown area measured in thousand hectares. An area sown more than once in a year is counted only once. The net sown area has reduced drastically in Odisha, Maharashtra and Bihar, while it has gone up significantly in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh

Hover over the charts to find the exact figures

Charts appear incomplete? Click to remove AMP mode

Production of foodgrain: 1990-1991 vs 2019-2020

The graph shows foodgrain produced in thousand tonnes. Foodgrain production has drastically improved across most States, while dropping marginally in Andhra Pradesh and Kerala

Production of non-foodgrains: 1990-1991 vs 2019-2020

The graph shows non-foodgrains produced in thousand tonnes. Non-foodgrain production has drastically improved across most States but has dropped sizeably in Tamil Nadu and Odisha. Uttar Pradesh leads the nation followed by Maharashtra in both the years

Yield per hectare: 1990-1991 vs 2019-2020

The graph shows the yield achieved in foodgrain production in kilogramme per hectare. While the yield has improved majorly across most States, Punjab and Haryana continue to lead the nation by a distance

Source: RBI Handbook of Statistics on Indian States

Also read: Seeding a data revolution in Indian agriculture