Data | How many track & field records were broken at Tokyo Olympics?

History-makers: Karsten Warholm left Rai Benjamin and others trailing to take the 400m hurdles gold with record time.   | Photo Credit: Getty Images

In 13 instances, the Olympic records (OR) in various individual track and field events were broken at the Tokyo Olympics. In two competitions — the men's and the women's 400m hurdles — both the gold and silver medalists this year broke the earlier World Record (WR). In three competitions — the men's 1,500m, the men's and women's 400m hurdles — all the medalists this year broke the earlier ORs. Most records were broken in the long distance races or hurdles events while they remained intact in the shorter distance events.

Norway's Karsten Warholm completed the men 400m hurdles in 45.94 seconds, improving his WR of 46.7. Rai Benjamin of U.S. completed the race in 46.17 seconds outperforming the previous WR.

U.S.' Sydney McLaughlin completed the women 400m hurdles in 51.46 seconds, improving her WR of 51.9. The U.S.'s Dalilah Muhammad completed the race in 51.58 seconds outperforming the previous WR.

How to read the charts

Each chart depicts the timing (in seconds) achieved by the Gold, Silver and Bronze medalists at the Tokyo Olympics in an individual event. The OR and WR timings are also depicted for comparison.

Tokyo Olympics Gold Tokyo Olympics Silver Tokyo Olympics Bronze OR WR New OR New WR

Men's events

Women's events

Also read: Data | How many new Olympic and World records were set in swimming at the Tokyo Olympics?

 


