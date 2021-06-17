Data | How many re-contesting candidates switched sides before 2021 State polls

Kolkata: TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during interaction with media after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI05_02_2021_000255B)

17 June 2021 17:43 IST

Congress lost the most candidates to defections, while BJP gained the most

As many as 111 candidates who contested polls again in the 2021 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry, had defected from other parties, according to data from ADR.* West Bengal recorded most such defectors. The Congress lost the most candidates to defections, while BJP gained the most.

State-wise split

Of the 111 re-contesting candidates who defected, 51 were ex-MLAs, while the rest had lost the previous election.

West Bengal

Out of the 60 re-contesting candidates/MLAs who defected, 29 and 24 joined the BJP and Trinamool Congress (AITC), respectively. The Congress lost 20 candidates/ MLAs, the most in the State. Among them, 15 joined the AITC, while the rest chose the BJP.

Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, AIADMK lost 12 re-contesting MLAs/candidates to defections, the highest among all parties. While one each joined the DMK and BJP from the AIADMK, 10 others went to other parties.

Puducherry

Out of six re- 2 contesting candidates/MLAs in Puducherry, five defected from the Congress. Among them, three joined the AINRC, while two jumped to the BJP. AIADMK also lost a candidate to defection.

Assam

The State saw 15 - defections, with AIUDF topping the list with six. The Congress gained five, while the BJP and the Asom Gana Parishad received three and two candidates/MLAs, respectively.

