Data | How many Indians own a fridge, AC or a washing machine: A State-wise split

Nearly two-thirds of the households in Uttar Pradesh and close to half in Rajasthan endured the searing heat wave this summer without air-conditioners or air-coolers, NFHS-5 (2019-21) data revealed. In fact, only 15% of households in rural India owned one of these, whereas in the urban areas the ownership was significantly better at around 40%. The data also showed that only 7.5% of households own a car, whereas 50% own a bicycle. Ironically, bicycle lanes are a rarity in India. Notably, only 16% of households own a television, a refrigerator, and a washing machine — showing that the trio are still luxury commodities.

Vehicle density

The maps show the share of households in each State that owns a type of transport. The overall share of Indians who own a type of vehicle is also mentioned above the map. The darker the colour, the higher the ownership of vehicles.

How many Indians own a bike?

Almost 50% of Indian households own motorised two-wheelers. Punjab tops the list with 75% of households owning a bike while the northeastern States are among the least.

How many Indians own a bicycle?

More than half of the Indian households own a bicycle. Bicycle ownership was relatively very high among the eastern, northern and north eastern parts of the country

How many Indians own a car?

Only less than 10% of households in India own a car. The ownership was relatively higher in Punjab, Kerala, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, the U.T.s of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir and select northeastern States.

How many Indians do not own a bike, a bicycle or a car?

Close to 25% of households in India do not own a car, a bike or a bicycle.

Households goods

The maps show the share of households in each State that owns a household good. The overall share of Indians who own the commodity is also mentioned above the map. The darker the colour, the higher the ownership of household goods.

How many Indians own an AC?

Despite the heatwave in India, only 12% of households in Tamil Nadu own an air conditioner or an air cooler. The highest share of 70% was recorded in Punjab.

How many Indians own a fridge?

The ownership of refrigerators was relatively poor in the east and northeastern States except in Mizoram. The highest share of 87.2% was recorded in Punjab

How many Indians own a TV?

The share of households with a television crossed the 50% mark in all States except in Bihar and Jharkhand. Overall, more than 65% of households own a TV.

How many Indians own a washing machine?

Less than 20% of households in India owned a washing machine. The northern States of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh topped the list along with Goa.

How many Indians own a TV, fridge and washing machine?

Only 16% of households in India own all three appliances- television, refrigerator and washing machine. Among household goods, the share of households which own a television was in general higher across States. The share was the highest in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

*Pratap Vardhan runs statsofindia.in

Source: NFHS-5

