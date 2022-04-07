Data | How many Indians eat meat?

April 07, 2022 17:12 IST

Data from the National Family Health Survey-5 show that in over half of the 30 States/ UTs analysed, more than 90% of the population consumed fish or chicken or meat daily or weekly or occasionally

In recent months, news reports from across the country have triggered a debate on the dietary patterns of Indians. Official and non-official drives and campaigns targeting vendors who sell meat have been conducted in different parts of the country. On Monday, South Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Mukesh Suryan wrote to the civic body’s commissioner, requesting the closure of meat shops during Navratri. Hindutva organisations urged Hindus not to buy halal meat sold by Muslims in Karnataka ahead of varshathodaku or hosadodaku*. Back in November 2021, the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled civic bodies in Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Junagadh in Gujarat launched a drive against vendors running non-vegetarian food joints. Data from the National Family Health Survey-5 (2019-20) show that in over half of the 30 States/ UTs analysed, more than 90% of the population consumed fish or chicken or meat daily or weekly or occasionally. In 25 of them, the figure was more than 50%. In none of the States/UTs was the share less than 20%.

Fish or chicken or meat

The map shows the share of the population in a State/ UTs which ate fish or chicken or meat daily or weekly or occasionally

In 16 States it was >90%, in four States/UTs it was 75- 90%, in five States/UTs it was 50-75%; in four States it was 25-50% and in one it was <25%

Fish

The map shows the share of the population in a State/UTs which ate fish daily or weekly or occasionally

In 14 States the share was >90%, in four States it was 75-90%, in six States/UTs it was 50-75%; in three States it was 25-50%, and in three States it was <25%

Chicken or meat

The map shows the share of the population in a State/UTs which ate chicken or meat daily or weekly or occasionally

In 15 States the share was >90%, in five States/UTs it was 75-90%, in five States/ UTs it was 50-75%; in four States it was 25-50% and in one State it was <25%

Eggs

The map shows the share of the population in a States/ UTs which ate eggs, daily or weekly or occasionally

In 15 States it was >90%, in six States/UTs it was 75- 90%, in five States/UTs it was 50-75% in four States it was 25-50% and in no State was it <25%

*Day after Ugadi when many communities have a non-vegetarian feast

