Data | How many crimes were committed against the state in 2018?

Civil society activists released an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing concerns over mob lynching and sedition charges against intellectuals, at Public Garden in Kalaburagi on Sunday.
Offences against the State reduced in 2018 compared to 2017
India registered 8,536 crimes under the ‘offences against the state’ category in the National Crime Records Bureau’s 2018 report, a 5% decrease from 2017. Uttar Pradesh accounted for the highest number of crimes under the category, while Sikkim reported the least. Crimes committed by “anti-national elements” also increased in 2018 from 2017.
State-wise split
U.P. registered 2,503 cases under the category, the highest in the country, followed by
Tamil Nadu, which reported 2,241 cases. Among the States with the least cases, Sikkim recorded three. Undivided J&K reported 281 cases.
Which States saw the highest offences against the State
Cases by crime head
In 2018, the highest cases were registered under The Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, or PDPP Act (7,127). The number of sedition cases increased in 2018 from 2017.
Which crime-head saw the most cases
Affected States
U.P. reported the most cases (2,388) under the PDPP Act, while Jharkhand registered the most sedition cases (18).
“Anti-National” activities
Crimes by “anti-national elements” (introduced in 2017) include those committed by Northeast insurgents, naxalites and terrorists. The tables show the two most affected States in each category.
