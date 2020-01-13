Data | How many crimes were committed against the state in 2018?

India registered 8,536 crimes under the ‘offences against the state’ category in the National Crime Records Bureau’s 2018 report, a 5% decrease from 2017. Uttar Pradesh accounted for the highest number of crimes under the category, while Sikkim reported the least. Crimes committed by “anti-national elements” also increased in 2018 from 2017.

State-wise split

U.P. registered 2,503 cases under the category, the highest in the country, followed by

Tamil Nadu, which reported 2,241 cases. Among the States with the least cases, Sikkim recorded three. Undivided J&K reported 281 cases.

Which States saw the highest offences against the State

image/svg+xml 0 2,503 Offences against State U.P. (2,503) Tamil Nadu (2,241) West Bengal (184) Kerala (341) Maharashtra (423) J&K (281)

Cases by crime head

In 2018, the highest cases were registered under The Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, or PDPP Act (7,127). The number of sedition cases increased in 2018 from 2017.

Which crime-head saw the most cases

image/svg+xml Crime head 2017 cases 2018 cases Sedition (Sec 124A) 51 70 Others (Sec 121-123) 109 79 Imputation, Assertions Prejudicial to National Integration (Section 153B) 24 38 The Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 7,910 7,127 The Unlawful Activities Prevention Act 901 1,182 The Official Secrets Act 18 40

Affected States

U.P. reported the most cases (2,388) under the PDPP Act, while Jharkhand registered the most sedition cases (18).

image/svg+xml PDPP Act Kerala U.P. T.N. Haryana Maharashtra 2500 2000 1500 1000 500 0

image/svg+xml States with sedition cases Jharkhand J&K Kerala Manipur Assam 20 15 10 5 0

“Anti-National” activities

Crimes by “anti-national elements” (introduced in 2017) include those committed by Northeast insurgents, naxalites and terrorists. The tables show the two most affected States in each category.