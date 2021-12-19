Data

Data | How good is Stephen Curry, the shooter?

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, center right, passes the ball while surrounded by Philadelphia 76ers during the first half of an NBA basketball game. | Photo Credit: AP
Srinivasan Ramani 19 December 2021 17:45 IST
Updated: 19 December 2021 17:54 IST

Steph Curry has not only shot the most number of three-pointers in the NBA but has also managed to do it in merely 789 games

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry broke the record for most three-pointers scored by overtaking Ray Allen's record in the National Basketball Association on Wednesday. The 33-year-old sharpshooter is widely believed to be the best shooter ever, not just for the number of three-pointers he shoots per game but the high efficiency he manages to achieve. His three-pointer shooting excellence extends across distances (from the basket) and zones.

Raining fire from beyond

Steph Curry has not only shot the most number of three-pointers in the NBA but has also managed to do it in merely 789 games. Among active players, only James Harden and Damian Lillard come close to shooting 3s at a similar volume as that of Curry. But their efficiencies are lower.

Heads and shoulders above the rest

Steph Curry's three-point shooting is among the best in both volume (no. of shots taken) and in efficiency (shots made as a % of shots taken, 43.1% for Curry). The scatter plot plots the two variables and the size of the circles denote the three-pointers made per game.

 

Long-distance gunner

Not only does Steph Curry dominate long-distance shooting, he is among the few players who is quite efficient in shooting from way beyond the arc (Steph leads all of them in shots made that are 29-30 feet away from the basket and is tied with Damian Lillard at 32-33 feet). The Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young holds the record for most shots made beyond 34 feet.

 

Area dominance

This image, which is a shot chart of Steph in the 2021-22 season, gives a glimpse of why he is such a dominant shooter. Not only does he shoot three-pointers at a scale that is higher than other league players (and despite heavy defensive attention), his efficiency across various areas beyond the three-point line is above average (except for the right corner).

