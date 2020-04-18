Data | How fast are India's coronavirus cases doubling since the lockdown?

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India are now doubling at a slower rate compared to the first week of the nationwide lockdown which started on March 25.

As of April 17, cases in India are doubling between every five and six days, similar to that in Brazil and Russia.

The chart shows the progression of confirmed COVID-19 cases since the 1000th case in select countries.

The dotted lines represent different durations at which cases are doubling. For example, the blue line depicts cases doubling every two days, and the yellow line depicts cases doubling every four days. The longer it takes for cases to double in a country, the better.

Case progression since 1000th case

image/svg+xml Cases double every four days Cases double every six days Cases double every eight days Cases double every two days Cases double every three days Days since the 1,000th case (log scale) 10,00,000 1,00,000 10,000 1,000 1 5 10 50 Confirmed cases (log scale) U.S. Spain Italy China India S. Korea Malaysia Pakistan Japan Brazil Russia

COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are doubling in nearly four days, faster than the current rate in India.

Cases in countries like Spain, Germany, France, Brazil, Russia, U.K. and Canada are doubling between four and six days. Cases in India are also doubling at a similar duration.

Cases in countries like Belgium, Italy, Portugal and Switzerland have slowed to a doubling duration of between six and eight days. Cases in Singapore, which were earlier doubling between every nine and 10 days, are now doubling between six and eight days after a fresh wave of infections.

Cases in countries like Pakistan, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia and Malaysia are doubling at a duration greater than eight days, much slower than that in India.

India's doubling rate

The chart shows the progression of confirmed COVID-19 cases since the 987th case in India. The yellow, green and purple lines are plotted to depict cases doubling every four, five and six days respectively.

There were 987 cases in India on March 28, four days after the declaration of the nationwide lockdown. Since then, cases doubled about every four days in the first ten days, between four and five days in the next one week, and between five and six days currently.

Although its rate of growth has slowed, India's curve is still steeper than fellow Asian countries like Pakistan, Indonesia and Malaysia.