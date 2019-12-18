Data | How effective has the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana been

Household LPG connections grew at a sedate pace before PMUY was introduced in May 2016. Following the implementation of the scheme, overall household LPG coverage grew swiftly to reach 94.3% as on April 1, 2019

Coverage boost

Despite wide coverage, LPG refills ordered by consumers have been constantly declining in recent years. In 2018-19, refills consumed on an average reduced to 2.98 instances per year from 3.4 per year in 2017-18. LPG consumption by BPL families with existing connections was estimated to be 3-4 refills per year.

Falling consumption

Of the 3.18 crore PMUY consumers who had an LPG connection for one year or more as on December 31, 2018, 17.4% never ordered a second refill and 33.15% ordered only 1-3 refills per year. This indicates that more than half the beneficiaries consumed less than the national average of 3.21 reflills.

Meagre refills

Even as half the beneficiaries ordered less than 4 refills a year, about 2.98 lakh customers with a single cylinder connection ordered 2 to 20 refills in a day. Such high level of consumption is impossible in a domestic connection and is only possible in commercial set-ups such as restaurants indicating that there might have been diversions of connections towards commercial use.

Towards commercial use

A survey of 1,662 beneficiaries, conducted between April 2016 and December 2018, showed that 35.44% reverted to traditional fuels mainly due to higher price of LPG refills and easy availability of traditional fuel which is considered "unclean".

Back to the old ways