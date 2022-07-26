Data | How did Central Public Sector Enterprises perform in FY2021?

The aggregate profit of profitmaking CPSEs increased by 37% in FY21 compared to FY20, while the aggregate loss of loss-making CPSEs declined by 29%.

CPSE losses: A view of the BSNL building in Bengaluru. BSNL recorded the most losses among all CPSEs in FY21 | Photo Credit: SOMASHEKARA GRN

Financial Year 2021, the one-year period just after the national lockdown was announced, was a relatively better year for Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) in terms of profits. The aggregate profits of profitmaking CPSEs increased by 37% compared to FY20, while the aggregate losses of loss-making CPSEs declined by 29%. Of the 254 CPSEs for which data are available, 177 made net profits while 77 made net losses in FY21. Worryingly, 28 of those 77 loss-making CPSEs have made net losses for the third consecutive year

Aggregate losses/ profits

The graphs show the aggregate profits made by profitmaking CPSEs (left) and aggregate losses made by loss-making CPSEs in FY21 and FY20

Losses/profits in FY21

The graph shows the net profits and net losses made by CPSEs in FY21. The are companies which recorded profits and are those which recorded losses

Consistent losses

The table lists a select group of CPSEs which made losses over the past three financial years. The figures depict the net losses made in ₹ lakh

BSNL recorded the most losses among all CPSEs in FY21 though the losses have almost halved compared to FY20. The company currently employs 64,536 workers and spends about ₹6,67,916 lakh on their salaries

