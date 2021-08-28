Data

Data | How did Central Public Sector Enterprises perform in FY2020?

Financial Year 2020, the one-year period just before the national lockdown was announced, was relatively worse for Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) in terms of profits and employment. The share of firms that earned profits reduced to a 6-year-low in FY20. More worryingly, the aggregated profit of profit-making firms decreased while the aggregated loss of loss-making firms increased. The downward spiral of consistent loss-makers such as BSNL and Air India continued, resulting in heavy job losses in the public sector. The workforce of the CPSEs reduced by two lakh in two years.

Profit and loss

Close to 66.8% of the CPSEs made profits in FY20 — the lowest share in the last five years. The graph shows the share of profit/loss-making CPSEs.

 

Double blow

The aggregate net profit of profit-making CPSEs reduced from ₹1.74 lakh crore in FY19 to ₹1.38 lakh crore in FY20. On the other hand, the aggregate net loss of loss-making CPSEs increased from ₹31,620 crore in FY19 to ₹44,817 crore.

Also read: Data | 2021 Monsoon session: LS passed 14 Bills after discussing each less than 10 minutes

The good, bad and the ugly

The first chart plots the amount of profit* (169 CPSEs)/ loss (86) recorded by 255 CPSEs in FY20. The second chart plots the % increase (165 CPSEs) /decrease (52) in the number of employees among 217 CPSEs between FY18 and FY20.

 

BSNL had posted the biggest loss of ₹15.5 thousand crore while Air India's loss stood at ₹8.5 thousand crore. On the other hand, ONGC's profit was ₹25.3 thousand crore and NTPC's profit was ₹19.3 thousand crore.

 

BSNL’s staff strength dropped from 1,83,522 employees in FY18 to 69,824 in FY20. MTNL’s staff strength dropped from 25,191 employees in FY18 to 4,182 in FY20 - a reduction of over 80%, the highest among all CPSEs.

Source: Department of Public Enterprises


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Data Point
Comments
Related Articles

Data | Earth records its warmest ever July in 2021

Data | How does conflict-ridden Afghanistan fare in key socio-economic indicators

Data | 2021 Monsoon session: LS passed 14 Bills after discussing each less than 10 minutes

Data | How many track & field records were broken at Tokyo Olympics?

Data | Drop out rate of SC/STs relatively higher in IITs and IISERs

Data | Does economy determine a country's performance at Olympics?

Data | In July, more than 65% consumers believe their incomes have reduced: RBI survey

Neeraj Chopra eclipses his competitors at the Tokyo Olympics

Data | How many new Olympic and World records were set in swimming at the Tokyo Olympics?

Data | Unclaimed wealth with Indian banks rose to a three-year high in 2020

Data | Urban workers hit the most during national COVID-19 lockdown

Data | India's excess deaths could be highest among nations with the most recorded COVID-19 fatalities

Data | Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh continue to face vaccine supply crunch despite wasting minimal doses

Data | Low-income countries have received only 0.27% of the COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far

Data | COVID-19 vaccination rate improved in all States between June-July 2021

Data | COVID-19 cases rising in the north-eastern States

Data | Are coercive steps needed to control population while passive methods work?

Data | Age no bar for the Big Three in men's tennis as their dominance continues

Data | Medical expenses climb after second wave, adds to financial stress

Data | Kharif sowing takes a hit as southwest monsoon stalls
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 28, 2021 5:02:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/data/data-how-did-central-public-sector-enterprises-perform-in-fy2020/article36067617.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY