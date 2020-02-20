Data | How did Central Public Sector Enterprises perform in FY2019?

20 February 2020 22:07 IST

The share of firms which made profits increased in FY19 along with a sharp acceleration in the profit growth

Financial year 2019 was relatively a better period for Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) in terms of profits. The share of firms which made profits increased in FY19 along with a sharp acceleration in the profit growth. However the downward spiral of consistent loss-makers such as BSNL and Air India continued.

In the graphs, only profit/loss before exceptional or extraordinary items and taxes is considered.

Profit-loss share of firms

Close to 71.5% of the CPSEs made profits in FY19. The share of such firms has improved in the recent years after dropping to over 66% in FY15. Graph shows the share of profit/loss-making CPSEs.

Profit-loss growth rates

The year-on-year growth of overall profits by CPSEs accelerated to 14.61% in FY19, highest in the last six years. On the other hand, the growth of overall losses incurred decelerated to 0.24% in FY19, lower than the year before.

Best and the worst

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation was the best CPSE in terms of profit earned in FY19, whereas the BSNL was the worst in terms of losses incurred. Table shows top five profit-making and loss-making companies in FY19.

Consistently poor

BSNL's losses have surged in FY19 to more than ₹140 billion, a record unmatched in its history. Its losses in previous years pale in comparison. Air India's quantum of loss surged in FY19 after posing moderate losses in the years before. Table shows profit/loss in ₹ billion.

