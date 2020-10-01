Data | How Bihar fares in various socio-economic indicators compared to other States

File photo: AP

Over 10% government schools in the State did not have a separate toilet for girls

Among all the States, Bihar, which goes to polls on October 28, ranks the lowest on Human Development Index. The Index measures a State's performance along three dimensions: living a long and healthy life, being knowledgeable and educated, and having a decent standard of living. Whether it is in the share of schools with girls' toilets or population served by a government doctor, Bihar holds the poorest record by a wide margin.

How to read the graphs

Each circle corresponds to a State. Bihar is highlighted in red. The number of States performing better and worse than Bihar are mentioned. The total number of States/UTs considered for an indicator may vary based on data availability.

Human development index

Health indicators

Life expectancy at birth

People served by a government doctor

Infant mortality rate

Maternal mortality ratio

Economic indicators

Poverty rate

Per Capita Net State Domestic Product

Education indicators

Gross enrolment ratio in higher education

Govt. schools with girl's toilet

