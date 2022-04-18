Data | Global COVID deaths at a low as new threats loom 

Coronavirus. COVID-19. 3D Render | Photo Credit: BlackJack3D

April 18, 2022 17:25 IST

The detection of the BA.4 and BA.5 sublineages of the Omicron variant comes at a time when infections are rapidly declining globally, and the number of deaths due to COVID is at its lowest level since the pandemic started

Last week, the WHO informed that they are monitoring two new sublineages of the Omicron variant — BA.4 and BA.5. “A small number of sequences of BA.4 and BA.5 descendent lineages have now been detected in a few countries. Both have additional mutations in the spike region and unique mutations outside of the spike. The mutations are associated with potential immune escape characteristics,” the organisation said. The announcement has come at a time when infections are rapidly declining globally, with only a very few nations recording a rise in cases. More importantly, the number of deaths due to COVID is at its lowest level since the pandemic started. Worryingly, only 60% of the world’s citizens have got both doses of the vaccine, with Africa lagging behind at just 16%. There is also a drop in the number of tests conducted across the globe

Two new sub-lineages

BA.4 and BA.5 are two new sublineages of the Omicron variant that the WHO is actively tracking. The table shows the no. of such sequences detected globally and the countries they were spotted

Chart appears incomplete? Click to remove AMP mode

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cases and deaths

The graph shows the number of cases and deaths globally. Worldover, deaths are at its lowest point since the pandemic started, and the cases are rapidly declining

Dip in tests

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted across countries fell in the last month. The graph shows the tests conducted in select countries

Vaccination rate

The graph shows the share of people vaccinated as of April 14 across regions. The African region is lagging behind in vaccination coverage

Source: ourworldindata, outbreak.info

Also read:Explained | The sub-lineages of the Omicron variant