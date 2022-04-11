Data | From paracetamol to stroke medicine: Check how much medicine prices increased this year

In March 2022, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority announced that the prices of essential medicines would rise by 10.77%. A look at how prices have changed for the year 2022

In March 2022, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority announced that the prices of essential medicines would rise by 10.77%. In the last eight years, the average hike was 2.5%. The ceiling price of over 850 scheduled drugs is revised on April 1 every year based on the wholesale price index. These drugs are classified as essential because they are safe, efficacious, and collectively address the majority of public health concerns. The price rise has had an uneven impact. While the rise was relatively low for cheaper medicines, the more expensive medicines have recorded a phenomenal rise. For instance, Trastuzumab, which is used to treat breast and stomach cancer, has increased by about ₹6,500, while Paracetamol injections have risen by about ₹2.

Sharpest hike

The chart shows the year-wise movement in the WPI, which is used by the NPPA to fix the ceiling price of essential drugs. In March 2022, the body approved a hike of 10.77%, the highest in at least nine years.

Persistent inflation

While the overall retail inflation has remained above the 6% mark for the past two consecutive months, inflation in medicines surpassed the general index for over a year and touched 8.66% in July 2021.

Degree of increases

The table lists the essential medicines along with their price in 2022 and 2021 and their uses. It includes drugs used for cardiovascular diseases, cancer therapy, anaemia, diabetes, thyroid, and fever and infection. Trastuzumab, used in the treatment of breast cancer and stomach cancer, recorded the highest rise in price: ₹6,491.

Use the search box to find specific medicines. If your search does not return a result, the medicine is not a part of the essential medicines list.

Source: NPPA, 1 mg

