Data | Daily COVID-19 vaccinations touch record pace in the last 11 days of August

The average rate of daily COVID-19 vaccinations in India in the last 11 days of August was the highest since the drive began in January. However, it is still below the rate required to innoculate all adults by December 31. To vaccinate all adults by 2021, 10.04 million doses have to be administered daily on average in the remaining days. Between August 21 and 31, 6.22 million doses were administered on average daily in the country compared to the 5.7 million doses administered daily between August 11 and 20. The average daily doses administered in several major States, including Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, increased in the last 11 days of August.

Pace picks up

Daily average

The seven-day rolling average of daily doses administered increased sharply in the last 10 days of August and peaked at 8.37 million a day on August 31.

State of play

The chart shows the average daily doses administered between August 11 and 20 and August 21 and 31 in all States/UTs.

Share of population

Till September 1, 16.2% of the country's adult population was fully vaccinated, while 54% had received at least one dose. In eight States, fewer than 15% of adults had received both doses of the vaccine.

