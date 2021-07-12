Data | Daily COVID-19 vaccination slows down in first 10 days of July

12 July 2021 22:51 IST

To vaccinate all adults by December 31, 8.65 million doses need to be administered daily on average in the remaining days

The rate of daily COVID-19 vaccinations in India decreased in the first 10 days of July compared to the last 10 days of June when the new vaccination policy was introduced. However, the rate in July was still higher than the daily inoculation rate recorded before the new policy came into force. Between July 1 and 10, 4.03 million doses were administered on average daily in the country, which is significantly lower than the average of 5.57 million doses administered daily between June 21 and 30. The seven-day rolling average of shots administered per day fell to 3.54 million by July 10. The average number of daily inoculations fell in most major States in July, with Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat registering the highest drops. U.P., Punjab and Bihar recorded marginal increases.

Pace drops

From July 1 to 10, 4.03 million doses were administered daily on average. To vaccinate all adults by December 31, 8.65 million doses need to be administered daily on average in the remaining days.

Sustained fall

The seven-day rolling average of daily doses administered fell consistently between July 1 and 10. It was 3.54 million on July 10, close to the levels recorded in mid-June before the new vaccination policy came into force.

Share of population

Only 7.7% of the country's population was fully vaccinated, while 32.1% had received at least one dose as of July 10. In 5 States, less than 5% of the population had received two doses of the vaccine.

State of play

The chart shows the average daily doses administered between June 21 and 30 and July 1 and 10 in all the States. An increase in the average daily doses is indicated by green and a decrease is shown by red.

