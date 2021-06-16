Data | Daily COVID-19 vaccination picks up in the first 10 days of June

16 June 2021 20:12 IST

To fully vaccinate all adults by the end of 2021, nearly eight million doses need to be given daily on average.

The average daily COVID-19 vaccination rate in the first 10 days of June was relatively higher than the levels recorded initially in May after India opened up inoculation for all adults. However, it continued to be lower than the levels registered in the first 10 days of April. While it picked up for most major States in the first 10 days of June compared to the last 10 days of May, it fell in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. To fully vaccinate all adults by the end of 2021, nearly eight million doses need to be given daily on average.

Degree of drop

From June 1 to 10, 3 mn average daily doses were administered. At the current rate, by July 31, around 403 mn doses can be administered, about 100 mn lower than the target

Upward trend

The 7-day average daily vaccination rate in India has been picking up lately

State of play

The chart shows average daily doses administered in May 21-30 and June 1-10 in major States.

