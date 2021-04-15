Data | COVID-19 vaccination rate picks up significantly in the first ten days of April in India

Data

A Delhi Civil Defence staffer assists a health care worker to administer a shot of Covishield vaccine to a woman at Guru Gobind Singh Hospital in Raghubir Nagar in West Delhi on Wednesday. Delhi reported over 13,000 cases yesterday.   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The rate of COVID-19 vaccinations in India picked up significantly between April 1 and 10. From over 1.8 million average target doses in the last ten days of March, vaccination levels doubled to 3.6 million average daily doses in the first ten days of April. If this vaccination rate continues, the number of doses will exceed the upper bound of the target of 400 million to 500 million doses set for July 31. However, wide disparities exist among States. Tamil Nadu, for instance, is one of the few major States that recorded a decrease in the rate between April 1-10 compared to March 21-30. Jharkhand recorded a minor reduction in the rate of vaccination as well, while Assam registered only a marginal increase.

Ideal rate

From April 1 to April 10, 3.64 million doses were administered daily on an average in India, compared to 1.84 million average daily doses given between March 21 to March 30. At the current rate, India would be able to administer 510 million doses by July 31, around 10 million doses more than the target (upper bound) of 500 million. India will achieve the target even if it slows down marginally from 3.64 million daily doses to 3.55 million in the coming days.

Sharp recovery

In the last ten days of March, two consecutive days (March 28 and March 29) of poor vaccine delivery forced the average daily doses administered to fall below the 2 million-mark. However, the first ten days April saw a significant uptick.

State of play

The chart shows average daily doses administered for the March 21-30 (P1, represented by the grey circles) and April 1-10 (P2, represented by the blue circles) periods in major States. Except Tamil Nadu, Tripura, and Jharkhand, every other State/U.T. listed administered a higher number of doses during P2 than P1 on an average. An increase in the average daily doses in P2 compared to P1 is indicated by the green arrow and a decrease is shown by the red arrow.

Note: All data are as of April 10

Source: covid19india.org

