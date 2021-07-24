Data | COVID-19 vaccination rate improved in all States between June-July 2021

24 July 2021 18:19 IST

To fully vaccinate all adults by the end of this year, 8.84 million doses per day must be administered in the remaining days

More than 400 million doses have been administered at an average rate of 2.22 million per day since India’s vaccination drive started on January 16. The daily rate has improved considerably after the introduction of the new COVID-19 vaccine policy. Between June 18 and July 17, about 4.53 million doses have been administered daily on average, significantly higher than the previous periods. However, to fully vaccinate all adults by the end of this year, 8.84 million doses per day must be administered in the remaining days.

Daily rate

From June 18 to July 17, 4.53 million doses were administered daily, the highest for any 30-day period since the drive started.

Highs and lows

A sharp spike was recorded in average daily doses since June 18. The rate peaked on June 26 at 6.4 million. While it fell in the following few days, it gained momentum again last week.

Population coverage

Around 8.8% of the country’s adult population was fully vaccinated, while 34.07% had received at least one dose as of July 17. In U.P. and Bihar, less than 5% of adults had received both doses. The second dose coverage was more than 15% in nine States/UTs.

State of play

The chart shows the average daily doses administered between May 18 and July 17 and June 18 and July 17 in all the States. An increase in the average daily doses is indicated by green and a decrease is shown by red.

Observations:

■ The seven-day rolling average of daily doses administered fell drastically after peaking at 6.4 million/day on June 26 to 3.4 million on July 12. Since then, it has increased again to 4.1 million on July 17.

■ Between June 18 and July 17, the daily administration rate increased in almost all the States and UTs compared to the previous month.

■ If the vaccination rate continues at the same pace in the remaining days of the year, 1,166.37 million doses can be administered, about 720 million doses fewer than what is needed to fully vaccinate all adults by the end of 2021.

