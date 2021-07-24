Data | COVID-19 vaccination rate improved in all States between June-July 2021

To fully vaccinate all adults by the end of this year, 8.84 million doses per day must be administered in the remaining days

More than 400 million doses have been administered at an average rate of 2.22 million per day since India’s vaccination drive started on January 16. The daily rate has improved considerably after the introduction of the new COVID-19 vaccine policy. Between June 18 and July 17, about 4.53 million doses have been administered daily on average, significantly higher than the previous periods. However, to fully vaccinate all adults by the end of this year, 8.84 million doses per day must be administered in the remaining days.

Daily rate

From June 18 to July 17, 4.53 million doses were administered daily, the highest for any 30-day period since the drive started.

Chart appears incomplete? Click to remove AMP mode

Highs and lows

A sharp spike was recorded in average daily doses since June 18. The rate peaked on June 26 at 6.4 million. While it fell in the following few days, it gained momentum again last week.

Population coverage

Around 8.8% of the country’s adult population was fully vaccinated, while 34.07% had received at least one dose as of July 17. In U.P. and Bihar, less than 5% of adults had received both doses. The second dose coverage was more than 15% in nine States/UTs.