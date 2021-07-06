Data | COVID-19 vaccination rate hits record pace in last 10 days of June

After the introduction of the new COVID-19 vaccine policy, the inoculation rate has increased significantly in India

To vaccinate all adults by December 31, 8.39 million doses need to be administered daily on average

After the introduction of the new COVID-19 vaccine policy, the inoculation rate has increased significantly in India. From June 21 to 30, 5.57 million doses were administered every day on average, the highest for any 10-day period since the vaccination drive started. The seven-day rolling average of doses administered per day reached a peak of 6.44 million on June 26. However, the rate could not be sustained in the final days of June. By June 30, the average doses dropped below the 5 million-mark. The spike in doses was mainly due to a significant increase in the vaccination pace in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. Among the major States, only Andhra Pradesh recorded a decrease in the vaccination rate in the considered period.

Fastest rate, but still not enough

From June 21 to 30, 5.57 million daily doses were administered on average. However, to vaccinate all adults by December 31, 8.39 million doses need to be administered daily on average from now on.

Highs and lows

After peaking at 6.44 million on June 26, the average number of daily doses administered fell. However, it was still higher than what it was on most days before the new policy kicked in.

Share of population

Only 6.3% of the country's population was fully vaccinated, while 29.3% had received at least one dose as of June 30. In nine States, less than 5% of the population had received two doses of the vaccine.

State of play

The chart shows average daily doses administered between June 11 and 20 and June 21 and 30 in all States. An increase in the average daily dose is indicated by green and a decrease is shown by red.

