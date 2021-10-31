Data | COVID-19 not an old man’s disease in poorer nations

31 October 2021 12:51 IST

Nearly 54% of pandemic-related deaths in lower middle-income countries in 2020 were among people under 65

Using official COVID-19 death counts for 64 countries, a World Bank Policy Research paper has found that middle-income countries saw a higher share of pandemic-related deaths in 2020 of the younger population compared to high-income countries. According to official reports, on average, across high-income countries, just 11% of the deaths were among those aged under 65. In contrast, people under 65 constituted on average 40% of official COVID-19 deaths in upper-middleincome countries and 54% of deaths in lowermiddle-income countries in 2020. The paper argues that differences in the population age structure of nations can only partly answer these contrasting profiles. Both COVID-19 and excess death age mortality curves are flatter in countries with lower incomes, the report finds. The report also observes that the contrasting mortality patterns could be due to a combination of variation in age patterns of infection rates and infection fatality rates.

Varying age profiles

The graph shows the age distribution of officially recorded COVID-19 deaths in 2020 by country. A clear distinction in the age profiles of COVID-19 deaths is observed. Fewer deaths among the young were observed in relatively wealthy nations. This trend does not hold for relatively poor countries.

Mortality vs GNI per capita

The graph depicts the rate of increase in mortality by age in % per year starting at age 45 against 2019 Gross National Income (GNI) per capita for the 64 countries with official COVID-19 deaths data. The chart shows a positive correlation between income per capita and the age mortality gradient, indicating that COVID-19 mortality increases more steeply for older age groups in richer countries.

Unequal distribution

The graph shows the share of people who received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. With poorer countries vaccinating a relatively smaller share of their population, the danger of younger people dying in those countries continues to be a risk in 2021.

*Data for China reported at irregular intervals.

Source: World bank’s policy research working paper 9807, Our World in Data

