Data | COVID-19 infections continue to grow at a constant pace in India

03 December 2020 23:55 IST

India continues to be among the top three countries with the largest tallies of daily cases and deaths

India's first COVID-19 wave refuses to die down. The consistent fall observed in India's daily count of cases and deaths between mid-September and October-end, did not persist in November. Lately, many States' case curves have shown fluctuations, with a week of steady rise followed by a week of consistent decline in new cases, thereby keeping the national curve constant. India continues to feature in the list of top three countries in both new cases and deaths.

Holding steady

India's average daily cases oscillated between the 40,000 and 45,000 marks in November, while average new deaths ranged between 480 and 560. The graph shows the seven-day moving average of cases and deaths since May.

Record numbers

Mixed trend

Except for the consistent fall recorded in Tamil Nadu's cases, the infection curves of other States have been oscillating with many peaks and troughs. The graphs depict new cases in the last 14 days in States with a high case load. The States are classified based on where the cases are rising (in red), falling (in green), or showing a mixed trend (in yellow). (in the graphs, k=1,000)

Source: State health portals, Our World in Data