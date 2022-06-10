Data | COVID-19: Hospitalisations rise in Mumbai & Chennai
Much like the previous waves, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru have recorded a large number of COVID-19 cases, while Chennai and Mumbai have also recorded a sharp spike in the number of hospitalisations
The number of COVID-19 cases has once again started to increase in India. The seven-day average number of infections rose to 4,500 on June 8 from around 2,100 a fortnight ago. Much like the previous waves, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru have recorded a large number of cases. Both Chennai and Mumbai have recorded a sharp spike in the number of hospitalisations. Data from GISAID show that Omicron’s BA.2 sub-lineage may be responsible for the uptick in most cities. However, in Chennai, the latest increase coincides with a noticeable rise in the BA.5 sub-lineage. But given the small number of cases sequenced in every district, the data have to be taken with a pinch of salt.
Hospital bed occupancy
The charts show the types of hospital beds earmarked for COVID-19 and which were occupied in four cities. For instance, in Mumbai, the number of oxygen (O2) beds occupied increased from around 2 in mid-May to around 30 by June 8. Hover over the chart to find the exact figure
Chennai
Mumbai
Delhi
Bengaluru
Variants of concern
The charts show India’s estimated cases (weekly average) by variant. The estimation is based on weekly genomic surveillance data deposited to GISAID. Only Chennai recorded a surge in BA.5 cases while Mumbai and Bengaluru continued to record an uptick in the BA.2 sub-variant.
Source: Hospitalisation data from @shananalla
GISAID data: Choudhary S (2022). covmuller: R package to perform modeling on virus prevalence data from GISAID. https://saketkc.github.io/covmuller, http://saket-choudhary.me/covmuller/.
