Data | COVID-19: Hospitalisations rise in Mumbai & Chennai

Much like the previous waves, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru have recorded a large number of COVID-19 cases, while​ Chennai and Mumbai have also recorded a sharp spike in the number of hospitalisations

Coronavirus and DNA, virus mutation. New variant and strain of SARS CoV 2. Microscopic view. 3D rendering | Photo Credit: Gilnature

Much like the previous waves, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru have recorded a large number of COVID-19 cases, while​ Chennai and Mumbai have also recorded a sharp spike in the number of hospitalisations

The number of COVID-19 cases has once again started to increase in India. The seven-day average number of infections rose to 4,500 on June 8 from around 2,100 a fortnight ago. Much like the previous waves, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru have recorded a large number of cases. Both​ Chennai and Mumbai have recorded a sharp spike in the number of hospitalisations. Data from GISAID show​​ that Omicron’s BA.2 sub-lineage may be responsible for the uptick in most cities. However, in Chennai, the latest increase coincides with a noticeable rise in the​ BA.5 sub-lineage. But given the small number of cases sequenced in every district, the data have to be taken with a pinch of salt. Hospital bed occupancy The charts show the types of hospital beds earmarked for COVID-19 and which were occupied in four cities. For instance, in Mumbai, the number of oxygen (O2) beds occupied increased from around 2 in mid-May to around 30 by June 8. Hover over the chart to find the exact figure Chennai Mumbai Delhi Bengaluru Chart appears incomplete? Click to remove AMP mode Variants of concern The charts show India’s estimated cases (weekly average) by variant. The estimation is based on weekly genomic surveillance data deposited to GISAID. Only Chennai recorded a surge in BA.5 cases while Mumbai and Bengaluru continued to record an uptick in the BA.2 sub-variant. Source: Hospitalisation data from @shananalla GISAID data: Choudhary S (2022). covmuller: R package to perform modeling on virus prevalence data from GISAID. https://saketkc.github.io/covmuller, http://saket-choudhary.me/covmuller/. Also read: Data | Will BA.2 lead to another surge in India?



Our code of editorial values