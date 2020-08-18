Data | COVID-19 deaths in India rising third fastest in the world

Tragic deaths: The house of a COVID-19 patient at Narayanakhed being sanitised on Thursday. Mohd Arif

18 August 2020 20:41 IST

Half of India's deaths were recorded in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu

On August 15, India crossed the 50,000 COVID-19 deaths-mark, becoming only the fourth nation to do so. While it took 86 days for the 10,000 mark to be breached, the last 10,000 took just 10 days. The average daily deaths are nearly 950 with the fatality curve still rising steeply.

Average new deaths

As of August 15, on an average India recorded 948 deaths per day, slightly behind Brazil (965) and the U.S. (1,008).

Death rate

Along with Brazil and the U.S., India has recorded a high number of fatalities but a relatively low case fatality rate as the number of cases is significantly high. The graph plots the case fatality rate (CFR=deaths/case) against actual deaths as of August 15 in select nations.

Age matters

The graph plots COVID-19 deaths per million people against the share of population aged over 65. A positive correlation exists between the two indicators. The death rate is generally higher in nations with a higher share of the elderly.

State-wise

The graph shows the state-wise % share of India's deaths and the CFR as of August 15. Half of India's deaths were in Maharashtra (39%) and Tamil Nadu (11%). Gujarat tops the list in CFR with 5.5% of its cases resulting in deaths.

