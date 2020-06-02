Data | Corporate tax cuts fail to spur investments, revenue loss higher than expected

02 June 2020 01:10 IST

Gross tax revenue, corporate revenue record record big falls; investments plummet

Deep corporate tax cuts, announced in September last year, were aimed at spurring investments in the economy. The companies were expected to reinvest their profits.

However, latest data show that not only have investments gone down overall, but revenue fall due to the tax cuts have been steeper than expected.

Steep fall

The chart shows the year-on-year change in the gross tax revenue (GTR - in red) & corporate tax revenue (CTR - in blue) collected. In FY20*, GTR fell by ₹70,583 crore and CTR fell by ₹1,06,696 crore compared to FY19.

(GTR = CTR + income tax + Union excise duties + GST etc.).

Gross overestimation

The chart below depicts the change in percentage points in actual GTR (red) and CTR (blue) collections compared to the revised estimates (RE) presented in Budget documents. The actual* GTR collected was 7.1% points and CTR was 8.8% points lower than the revised estimates presented in February.

Such levels of revenue overestimation were not seen in the last 15 years at least.

Burden shift

The following chart depicts the income tax revenue (ITR , levied on individuals; firms other than companies) and CTR ( levied on companies) as a % of gross tax revenue. While until FY97, the share was exactly the same, the share of CTR surged between FY04 and FY13 while the share of ITR grew at a sedate pace.

Since FY13, the share of CTR has plummeted but ITR’s share continues to grow. Individuals paying income tax are carrying more of the tax burden in relation to corporates compared to the past

Investments go down further

The corporate tax cuts were expected to spur investments. But investments only further plummeted in the latest quarter. The graph below depicts year-on-year growth of Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF), a measure of overall investment activity in the economy.

Source: CAG (Provisional March figures*), Budget documents, MOSPI