Data | Coronavirus is deadliest for the elderly

People aged 80 and above are at the highest risk of dying due to COVID-19

People aged 80 and above are at the highest risk of dying due to COVID-19, according to case records analysed by the Disease Control and Prevention Centers in China and South Korea. Victims of the virus with pre-existing medical conditions such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes have a higher fatality rate than others. Also the rate of fatalities was relatively higher for retirees.

Case fatality of age-groups in China

The chart plots the % of cases against the fatality rate of age-groups in China. Persons aged <50 had a <1% fatality rate while it was 15% for persons aged >=80.

Which age-groups were at most risk in China?

Case fatality of age-groups in South Korea

The chart plots the % of cases against the fatality rate of age-groups in S. Korea. The relationship between age and fatality rate remained the same as China’s.

Which age-groups were at most risk in South Korea?

Case fatality by medical history in China

The chart plots the % of cases against the fatality rate across pre-existing medical conditions, in China. Such conditions increased the chances of fatality.

Which pre-existing medical conditions in a patient are more harmful?

Case fatality by occupation in China

The chart plots the % of cases against the fatality rate across various occupations, in China. Retirees have a high chance of dying because of the disease.

Persons of which occupation are more at risk