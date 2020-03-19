Data | Coronavirus is deadliest for the elderly

People aged 80 and above are at the highest risk of dying due to COVID-19, according to case records analysed by the Disease Control and Prevention Centers in China and South Korea. Victims of the virus with pre-existing medical conditions such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes have a higher fatality rate than others. Also the rate of fatalities was relatively higher for retirees.

Case fatality of age-groups in China

The chart plots the % of cases against the fatality rate of age-groups in China. Persons aged <50 had a <1% fatality rate while it was 15% for persons aged >=80.

Which age-groups were at most risk in China?

image/svg+xml 14 10 6 2 2 6 10 14 18 22 Fatality rate (deaths/cases) % of confirmed cases in China >=80 70-79 60-69 50-59 40-49 30-39 20-29 10-19 0-9 As age increases, there is a sharp increase in the fatality rate The share of younger people being infected was lower in China

COVID-19 | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

Case fatality of age-groups in South Korea

The chart plots the % of cases against the fatality rate of age-groups in S. Korea. The relationship between age and fatality rate remained the same as China’s.

Which age-groups were at most risk in South Korea?

image/svg+xml 10 8 6 4 2 0 2 6 10 14 18 22 26 % of confirmed cases in South Korea >=80 70-79 60-69 50-59 20-29 40-49 30-39 10-19 0-9 Fatality rate (deaths/cases) However, the share of middle- aged people infected with the virus in South Korea was very high compared to China

Case fatality by medical history in China

The chart plots the % of cases against the fatality rate across pre-existing medical conditions, in China. Such conditions increased the chances of fatality.

Which pre-existing medical conditions in a patient are more harmful?

image/svg+xml 10 8 6 4 2 0 10 30 50 70 Fatality rate (deaths/cases) Cardiovascular disease Diabetes Chronic respiratory disease Hypertension Cancer No condition % of confirmed cases in China The fatality rate for those with cardiovascular disease was the highest. Diabetes and respiratory diseases too increased the fatality rate

Data | India's coronavirus testing rates are among the lowest in the world

Case fatality by occupation in China

The chart plots the % of cases against the fatality rate across various occupations, in China. Retirees have a high chance of dying because of the disease.

Persons of which occupation are more at risk