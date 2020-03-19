Data

Data | Coronavirus is deadliest for the elderly

A medical worker checkiing a patient at a temporary hospital set for for COVID-19 coronavirus patients in Wuhan on March 5, 2020.

A medical worker checkiing a patient at a temporary hospital set for for COVID-19 coronavirus patients in Wuhan on March 5, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AFP

People aged 80 and above are at the highest risk of dying due to COVID-19

People aged 80 and above are at the highest risk of dying due to COVID-19, according to case records analysed by the Disease Control and Prevention Centers in China and South Korea. Victims of the virus with pre-existing medical conditions such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes have a higher fatality rate than others. Also the rate of fatalities was relatively higher for retirees.

Case fatality of age-groups in China

The chart plots the % of cases against the fatality rate of age-groups in China. Persons aged <50 had a <1% fatality rate while it was 15% for persons aged >=80.

Which age-groups were at most risk in China?

image/svg+xml 14 10 6 2 2 6 10 14 18 22 Fatality rate (deaths/cases) % of confirmed cases in China >=80 70-79 60-69 50-59 40-49 30-39 20-29 10-19 0-9 As age increases, there is a sharp increase in the fatality rate The share of younger people being infected was lower in China
 

Case fatality of age-groups in South Korea

The chart plots the % of cases against the fatality rate of age-groups in S. Korea. The relationship between age and fatality rate remained the same as China’s.

Which age-groups were at most risk in South Korea?

image/svg+xml 10 8 6 4 2 0 2 6 10 14 18 22 26 % of confirmed cases in South Korea >=80 70-79 60-69 50-59 20-29 40-49 30-39 10-19 0-9 Fatality rate (deaths/cases) However, the share of middle- aged people infected with the virus in South Korea was very high compared to China
 

Case fatality by medical history in China

The chart plots the % of cases against the fatality rate across pre-existing medical conditions, in China. Such conditions increased the chances of fatality.

Which pre-existing medical conditions in a patient are more harmful?

image/svg+xml 10 8 6 4 2 0 10 30 50 70 Fatality rate (deaths/cases) Cardiovascular disease Diabetes Chronic respiratory disease Hypertension Cancer No condition % of confirmed cases in China The fatality rate for those with cardiovascular disease was the highest. Diabetes and respiratory diseases too increased the fatality rate
 

Case fatality by occupation in China

The chart plots the % of cases against the fatality rate across various occupations, in China. Retirees have a high chance of dying because of the disease.

Persons of which occupation are more at risk

image/svg+xml 5 4 3 2 1 0 5 15 25 35 45 Other/none Retiree Farmer/labourer Service industry Health worker % of confirmed cases in China Fatality rate (deaths/cases)
 

