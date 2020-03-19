Data | Coronavirus is deadliest for the elderly

People aged 80 and above are at the highest risk of dying due to COVID-19, according to case records analysed by the Disease Control and Prevention Centers in China and South Korea. Victims of the virus with pre-existing medical conditions such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes have a higher fatality rate than others. Also the rate of fatalities was relatively higher for retirees.
Case fatality of age-groups in China
The chart plots the % of cases against the fatality rate of age-groups in China. Persons aged <50 had a <1% fatality rate while it was 15% for persons aged >=80.
Which age-groups were at most risk in China?
COVID-19 | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India Case fatality of age-groups in South Korea
The chart plots the % of cases against the fatality rate of age-groups in S. Korea. The relationship between age and fatality rate remained the same as China’s.
Which age-groups were at most risk in South Korea?
Case fatality by medical history in China
The chart plots the % of cases against the fatality rate across pre-existing medical conditions, in China. Such conditions increased the chances of fatality.
Which pre-existing medical conditions in a patient are more harmful?
Data | India's coronavirus testing rates are among the lowest in the world Case fatality by occupation in China
The chart plots the % of cases against the fatality rate across various occupations, in China. Retirees have a high chance of dying because of the disease.
Persons of which occupation are more at risk
