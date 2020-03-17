Data | Coronavirus death rates peak in Italy and Spain

17 March 2020 00:11 IST

Italy’s death toll crossed the 1,500 mark four days ahead of China’s

Europe has become the epicentre of the novel coronavirus pandemic since last week, according to the World Health Organization. Western countries such as Italy and Spain have emerged as new epicentres with the progression of deaths surpassing China’s. In five European nations, the death rate has surpassed the recovery rate as of March 15.

Deaths exponentially higher in Italy and Spain

The chart shows the day-wise progression of COVID-19 deaths since the 10th death in each country. The progression of deaths in Spain and Italy has become exponentially higher, even surpassing that of China’s.

Where have the deaths increased the most?

Progression of deaths

The table lists the no. of days in which a certain number of deaths occured in a country since the 10th death. For instance, in five days 50 deaths occured in China and Spain, while in Italy this happened over a week.

How has the death toll progressed?

Spain’s toll crossed the 200 mark two days ahead of China’s. Italy’s toll crossed the 1,500 mark four days ahead of China’s.

Recovery rate

The graph plots the no. of victims who recovered since the 10th recovery in each country. The progression of recovery in Iran and Spain is better than it was in China, while in Italy it is similar. The U.S. has a very poor rate.

Where have the patients recovered the most?

Death vs Recovery

Chart plots fatality rate (deaths as a % of all cases) against recovery rate (recoveries as a % of all cases) as of March 15. Nations where death rate > recovery rate are represented using blue circles. The bigger the circle more the cases.

Comparison of death and recovery rates

