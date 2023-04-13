April 13, 2023 04:36 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST

As on January 2, 2023, close to half the cases in Indian High Courts have been pending for over five years. In the Allahabad (Uttar Pradesh) and Calcutta (West Bengal and A&N Islands) High Courts, over 63% of cases were pending for over five years. Whereas High Courts in northeastern India including Tripura, Sikkim and Meghalaya had less than 10% of cases pending for over five years, according to the recently released India Justice Report 2022.

The pendency of cases in courts is a demand and supply problem. The number of cases filed in courts is increasing each year while the number of judges presiding over those cases is either stagnant or not increasing in tandem with the rise in cases.

The total number of active cases in various High Courts increased from over 41 lakh in 2014 to 53 lakh in 2022. However, as of December 2022, there were unfilled judge positions in High Courts throughout all major States. From a minimum of 16% vacancy for High Court judges in Jharkhand to a maximum of 48% vacancy in Rajasthan, the availability of judges was inadequate. In Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan more than 40% of High Court judge positions were vacant as of December 2022. Overall judicial vacancies in Indian High Courts stood at 29.8% and High Court staff vacancies were at 25.6%.

This demand-supply imbalance meant the case clearance rate of High Courts suffered. The case clearance rate is the number of cases disposed of in a year, measured against the number of cases filed that year. If courts resolve fewer than 100 out of every 100 cases they receive, the deficit contributes to the backlog, which in turn increases their pending caseload.

Chart 1 shows the case clearance rate for High Courts in different States for the past five years. For instance, in India, of every 100 cases filed in 2022, only 95 cases were cleared that year, a clearance rate of 95%, with 5% getting added as a backlog. The rate was poorer during the pandemic years: 83% in 2021 and 77% in 2020.

Chart 1

Case clearance rate for High Courts in different States for the past five years. Figures are in %

In 2022, the Rajasthan High Court’s clearance rate was only 65%, the only High Court with a rate below 70% last year. Among major States, the Madras High Court stood out as the only Court with a clearance rate of over 90% even during pandemic years, which improved to 107% in 2022.

Chart 2 compares the average case clearance rate (%) in the past five years — vertical axis — against the judge vacancy in high courts (%) as of December 2022 — horizontal axis. As can be observed from the chart, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh with more than 40% judge vacancies, had clearance rates of about 80% or lower.

Chart 2

Case clearance rate (%) in past five years against the judge vacancy in high courts (9%) as of December 2022

In Tripura and Manipur, though there was a relatively high vacancy (>40%), the clearance rate was over 100%, most probably because the supply of fresh cases was lower.

There are courts where the vacancy was relatively lower but the clearance rate was poor. Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu had similar vacancy positions but the vast difference in clearance rates. This again could be because of the difference in the volume of incoming cases.

So while vacancies of judges should be filled quickly, alternate dispute resolution mechanisms should also be pursued to reduce the burden of courts.

Chart 3 shows the average number of cases pending per High Court judge in 2017 and 2022. In Rajasthan, due to very high vacancy and a poor clearance rate, each High Court judge had around 24,000 cases pending by 2022, a huge jump from just over just 7,000 pending cases each in 2017.

Chart 3

The chart shows the average number of cases pending per High Court judge in 2017 and 2022

Source: India Justice Report 2022, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha answers

