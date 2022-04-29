Data

Data | Climate change: Unseasonal rains and extreme heat hit India

Rebecca Rose VargheseVignesh RadhakrishnanJasmin NihalaniApril 29, 2022 20:14 IST
Updated: April 30, 2022 11:03 IST

In the last six months, India has recorded both excess rainfall and extreme heat. In the post-monsoon period, during the months of November and December last year, unseasonal rainfall over 60% the normal levels was recorded across India. This year, in the months of March and April, the northern, north-western and north-eastern regions recorded a 5°C increase in temperature from the usual levels on many days.

Heating up

The chart shows deviation in maximum temperature in °C across sub-divisions between March 3 and April 20, 2022.

How to read the chart

Pouring down

The heat map shows deviation in rainfall in % across meteorological sub-divisions.

How to read the chart

Source: AGRICOOP

