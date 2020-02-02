Data | Budget 2020: Which sectors got the most money?

The outlay for defence and pensions (apart from interest payments) formed the bulk of the budget expenditure in FY21. However, defence’s share in total expenditure came down by -1.1% points from last year (fell from 11.72% of total expenses in FY20 to 10.62% in FY21).
The IT and Telecom sector had the biggest increase in its share of total expenditure compared to FY20, a whopping 1.36% point-rise.
The graph depicts budgeted expenditure (₹ crore) in FY21 and the change from FY20. For instance, the health sector was allocated ₹67,484 crore in FY21, while its share of total expenditure fell by -0.15% points from FY20.
Green denotes a rise for that sector in the share of total expenditure. The darker the green, bigger the rise of that sector's share in the total expenditure. Similarly, red denotes a drop in the share. Darker the red, greater the drop in the share of total expenditure.
