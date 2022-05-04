Data | Behind the numbers: Perspective on the $400 billion export mark

Picture used for representational purpose

May 04, 2022 17:10 IST

Even though exports achieved their peak in absolute terms in FY22, as a % GDP they were relatively lower than the levels recorded in FY14

In FY22, India’s exports crossed the $400-billion mark for the first time ever. However, the import bill also passed $600 billion. The steep climb in both the figures is a reflection of soaring commodity prices in the international markets due to the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war. In fact, the upsurge in imports in FY22 widened the trade deficit to its highest level in two decades. The export peak achieved in FY22 was due to the rise in the value of commodities, rather than their volume. This is exemplified when exports are expressed as % of GDP (market prices). In FY22, despite the peak in absolute terms, exports as a % GDP were relatively lower than the levels recorded in FY14. Meanwhile, the foreign exchange reserves were at a nine-month low in March 2022.

In absolute terms

The chart shows India’s imports and exports in $ billion. While the exports crossed the $400-billion mark in FY22, the imports too grew substantially and crossed the $600-billion mark. The drastic rise in the value of imports and exports is a reflection of high commodity prices due to COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Chart appears incomplete? Click to remove AMP mode

Advertisement

Advertisement

Widening trade deficit

The chart shows India’s trade balance (in $ billion), i.e. the difference between exports and imports. While the exports expanded, imports too rose substantially, widening the trade deficit to $193 billion, the highest in the last two decades.

Exports as a share of GDP

The chart shows India’s exports as a % of GDP (market prices). While exports peaked in absolute terms in FY22, as a % of GDP, it is relatively lower than the highs recorded in FY12 and FY14.

Easing reserves

The chart depicts India’s foreign exchange reserves at $ billion for FY22. The $618 billion foreign exchange reserves recorded in March 2022 was the lowest in the last nine months.

Source: CMIE

Also read: Data | Heat wave in Punjab may curtail India’s wheat exports