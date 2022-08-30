Data | About 50% ‘offences against state’ cases took over a year for police to file charge sheet: NCRB 2021

Picture used for representational purpose

Of the cases chargesheeted by the police under “Offences against state” in 2021, 49% had taken more than a year to file a chargesheet. This is the highest such share among major cognisable IPC crimes. In general, thefts, burglary, frauds and bank related crimes recorded relatively poorer chargesheeting rate in 2021. On the other hand, cases related to causing hurt, riots, assault on women and murder had relatively better chargesheeting rates. Among States, in general, the northeastern States had the lowest rates while the Southern States were better of.

Chargesheeting rate

The chart plots the police chargesheeting rate of IPC crimes against the number of cases disposed off by police. Chargesheeting rate refers to cases chargesheeted as % of total cases disposed off. For instance, over 5.7 lakh cases of theft were disposed off in 2021 but the chargesheeting rate was 28%.

State-wise rates

The chart plots the State-wise chargesheeting rate of IPC crimes. Chargesheeting rate was the lowest in most northeastern States, while it was relatively higher in many southern States. Manipur recorded the lowest chargesheeting rate (14.8%) followed by Delhi (31%), Meghalaya (32.2%) and Assam (38.2). Gujarat (95.9%) had the highest chargesheeting rate followed by Andhra Pradesh (92.9%) and Kerala (91.8%).

Time taken

The chart shows the time taken by the police to file chargesheets. The numbers denote the % of total chargesheets filed in 2021. Green denotes within 3 months, yellow represents 3 months to 1 year, and red indicates more than 1 year. In cases under ‘Offences against state’, 49% of cases had taken more than a year to file a chargesheet.

Source: NCRB

