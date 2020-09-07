Data | A day-by-day look at the 10 countries with the most COVID-19 cases and deaths

Data

People stand in a queue as a healthcare worker checks the temperature of a resident during a medical campaign for the coronavirus disease in Mumbai.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Since its origins in Wuhan, China, the novel coronavirus SARS-nCOV-2 and the disease associated with it, COVID-19 has spread like wildfire across the world. Some countries have however gone on to bear more of the brunt than others over time, with India becoming the nation with the second highest case-load on September 5. The U.S. and Brazil led the world with the most cases until India’s tally surpassed Brazil. India’s death toll (70,712 as on September 5) is however, third behind the U.S. and Brazil. 

Here’s a day-by-day look at the top 10 countries with the most infections and fatalities since January 22, 2020.

Countries with most cases on a day

Countries with most deaths on a day

 

